NAGA Group AG Delivers on 2024 Expectations: On Track for Success
In 2024, NAGA Group AG marked a pivotal year, aligning its strategies with a transformative agenda rather than sheer growth. The successful reverse merger with CAPEX Group in August underscored this shift, fostering integration and resource optimization. With revenues hitting EUR 62.3 million and a notable EBITDA margin rise to 13%, NAGA achieved cash break-even for the first time. Poised for a robust 2025, NAGA, a German Fintech innovator, anticipates enhanced EBITDA and net profits, leveraging its SuperApp across 100+ countries.
- NAGA Group AG's 2024 financial year results were broadly in line with expectations, with a focus on transitioning rather than growth.
- The company completed a complex reverse merger with the former CAPEX Group in August 2024, integrating both companies and optimizing resources.
- Group revenues for 2024 were EUR 62.3 million, with a significant improvement in EBITDA margin to 13%.
- The company achieved cash break-even for the first time in its history, aiming for sustainable internal financing for organic growth.
- NAGA Group expects a strong increase in EBITDA and net profit for 2025, driven by synergies and a return to 2023 revenue levels.
- NAGA is a German Fintech company offering a SuperApp for social trading, investing, and neo banking, operating in over 100 countries.
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at The Naga Group is on 30.06.2025.
-0,89 %
+1,21 %
-5,63 %
-20,43 %
-13,99 %
-88,20 %
+6,35 %
-77,67 %
ISIN:DE000A161NR7WKN:A161NR
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte