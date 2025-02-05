77 0 Kommentare NAGA Group AG Delivers on 2024 Expectations: On Track for Success

In 2024, NAGA Group AG marked a pivotal year, aligning its strategies with a transformative agenda rather than sheer growth. The successful reverse merger with CAPEX Group in August underscored this shift, fostering integration and resource optimization. With revenues hitting EUR 62.3 million and a notable EBITDA margin rise to 13%, NAGA achieved cash break-even for the first time. Poised for a robust 2025, NAGA, a German Fintech innovator, anticipates enhanced EBITDA and net profits, leveraging its SuperApp across 100+ countries.

wO Newsflash 0 Follower Autor folgen Mehr anzeigen Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen. Mehr anzeigen RSS-Feed abonnieren

Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.

