Nemetschek's Share Buyback Boosts Compensation Plan

Nemetschek SE has launched a share buyback program to support a compensation program.

The program allows for the purchase of up to 92,600 shares, approximately 0.08% of the company's share capital, from February 5, 2025, to December 31, 2025.

The maximum total purchase price for the shares is set at EUR 11.1 million, excluding acquisition costs.

The repurchased shares will be used for stock appreciation rights for the Executive Board and senior leadership employees to enhance loyalty and long-term success.

The share buyback is conducted under the Safe-Harbor-Rules of EU Regulation No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse.

Nemetschek Group is a leading software provider for digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries, with over 7 million users and a revenue of EUR 996 million in 2024.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Nemetschek is on 20.03.2025.

The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 118,55EUR and was up +1,20 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 118,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,21 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.539,33PKT (+0,50 %).





