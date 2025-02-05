DeFi Technologies: Valour Hits C$1.4B AUM, C$48M Inflows in Jan 2025

Valour reported C$1.4 billion (US$1.009 billion) in assets under management (AUM) as of January 31, 2025, marking a 23% increase from the previous month, with net inflows of C$48 million (US$33.5 million) in January.

The company launched 20 new digital asset ETPs, expanding its portfolio to over 60 ETPs across European exchanges, significantly boosting trading volumes and inflows.

Valour's cash and USDT balance increased to approximately C$27.2 million (US$18.9 million), while loans payable remained steady at C$8.3 million (US$6 million).

The digital asset treasury portfolio's total value reached approximately C$63.4 million (US$44.2 million), an 8.7% increase from the previous month, with plans to potentially rebalance or increase holdings.

DeFi Technologies operates three validator nodes on Solana, CORE, and Cardano, generating yields of approximately 8%, 6-8%, and 2.7% respectively from staked assets.

The company reported revenues from its DeFi Alpha Strategy, generating C$111.5 million (US$82.0 million) in Q2 2024 and C$20.6 million (US$14.7 million) in Q3 2024, with zero losses to date.

The price of DeFi Technologies at the time of the news was 2,9000EUR and was up +1,49 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,8650EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,21 % since publication.





