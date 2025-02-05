    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    CO.DON GmbH partners in EU-Funded Project to Advance 3D Bioprinting for Tissue Regeneration

    Teltow (ots) - The EU-funded micro2MACRO (m2M) project, launched in December
    2024, aims to advance tissue regeneration through an innovative bioprinting
    platform.

    m2M focuses on precisely patterning cell aggregates and microtissues into
    stable, customizable grafts that remodel into functional tissues after
    implantation. The project unites leading academic institutions, research
    centers, and companies to develop scalable, personalized grafts for tissue
    repair.

    "We are proud to be a partner in the m2M project and believe in its potential to
    significantly advance the development of therapies for the regeneration of
    tissue. We are happy to contribute and share our more than 30 years of
    experience in the field of regenerative medicine as well as our regulatory
    expertise as the holder of an EU approved cell-based therapy for cartilage
    repair" explained Dr. Giulietta Roël, Executive Director of CO.DON GmbH.

    Beyond technical development, m2M will foster knowledge exchange and workshops
    to enhance researchers' and healthcare professionals' skills across Europe.

    - LinkedIn page of the research project
    (https://www.linkedin.com/company/m2mproject/)
    - More information about the research project and its funding
    (https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/101191729)

    CO.DON develops, produces and distributes autologous cell therapies for the
    minimally invasive repair of cartilage defects. The product being marketed is a
    cell therapy product for the minimally invasive treatment of cartilage damage in
    the knee joint that uses only the patient's own cartilage cells. More than
    20,000 patients have already been treated with CO.DON's method. In January 2023,
    CO.DON GmbH was acquired by ReLive Biotechnologies, a global company
    headquartered in the US.

    Managing Director: Dr. Ying Zhou

    Further information is available at http://www.codon.de/ |
    http://www.relivebio.com

    Contact:

    Matthias Meißner
    Director Corporate Communications
    T: +49 (0)341 99190 330
    E: mailto:pr@codon.de

