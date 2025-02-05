CO.DON GmbH partners in EU-Funded Project to Advance 3D Bioprinting for Tissue Regeneration

Teltow (ots) - The EU-funded micro2MACRO (m2M) project, launched in December

2024, aims to advance tissue regeneration through an innovative bioprinting

platform.



m2M focuses on precisely patterning cell aggregates and microtissues into

stable, customizable grafts that remodel into functional tissues after

implantation. The project unites leading academic institutions, research

centers, and companies to develop scalable, personalized grafts for tissue

repair.





"We are proud to be a partner in the m2M project and believe in its potential tosignificantly advance the development of therapies for the regeneration oftissue. We are happy to contribute and share our more than 30 years ofexperience in the field of regenerative medicine as well as our regulatoryexpertise as the holder of an EU approved cell-based therapy for cartilagerepair" explained Dr. Giulietta Roël, Executive Director of CO.DON GmbH.Beyond technical development, m2M will foster knowledge exchange and workshopsto enhance researchers' and healthcare professionals' skills across Europe.- LinkedIn page of the research project(https://www.linkedin.com/company/m2mproject/)- More information about the research project and its funding(https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/101191729)CO.DON develops, produces and distributes autologous cell therapies for theminimally invasive repair of cartilage defects. The product being marketed is acell therapy product for the minimally invasive treatment of cartilage damage inthe knee joint that uses only the patient's own cartilage cells. More than20,000 patients have already been treated with CO.DON's method. In January 2023,CO.DON GmbH was acquired by ReLive Biotechnologies, a global companyheadquartered in the US.