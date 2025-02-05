CO.DON GmbH partners in EU-Funded Project to Advance 3D Bioprinting for Tissue Regeneration
Teltow (ots) - The EU-funded micro2MACRO (m2M) project, launched in December
2024, aims to advance tissue regeneration through an innovative bioprinting
platform.
m2M focuses on precisely patterning cell aggregates and microtissues into
stable, customizable grafts that remodel into functional tissues after
implantation. The project unites leading academic institutions, research
centers, and companies to develop scalable, personalized grafts for tissue
repair.
2024, aims to advance tissue regeneration through an innovative bioprinting
platform.
m2M focuses on precisely patterning cell aggregates and microtissues into
stable, customizable grafts that remodel into functional tissues after
implantation. The project unites leading academic institutions, research
centers, and companies to develop scalable, personalized grafts for tissue
repair.
"We are proud to be a partner in the m2M project and believe in its potential to
significantly advance the development of therapies for the regeneration of
tissue. We are happy to contribute and share our more than 30 years of
experience in the field of regenerative medicine as well as our regulatory
expertise as the holder of an EU approved cell-based therapy for cartilage
repair" explained Dr. Giulietta Roël, Executive Director of CO.DON GmbH.
Beyond technical development, m2M will foster knowledge exchange and workshops
to enhance researchers' and healthcare professionals' skills across Europe.
- LinkedIn page of the research project
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/m2mproject/)
- More information about the research project and its funding
(https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/101191729)
CO.DON develops, produces and distributes autologous cell therapies for the
minimally invasive repair of cartilage defects. The product being marketed is a
cell therapy product for the minimally invasive treatment of cartilage damage in
the knee joint that uses only the patient's own cartilage cells. More than
20,000 patients have already been treated with CO.DON's method. In January 2023,
CO.DON GmbH was acquired by ReLive Biotechnologies, a global company
headquartered in the US.
Managing Director: Dr. Ying Zhou
Further information is available at http://www.codon.de/ |
http://www.relivebio.com
Contact:
Matthias Meißner
Director Corporate Communications
T: +49 (0)341 99190 330
E: mailto:pr@codon.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167991/5964855
OTS: CO.DON GmbH
significantly advance the development of therapies for the regeneration of
tissue. We are happy to contribute and share our more than 30 years of
experience in the field of regenerative medicine as well as our regulatory
expertise as the holder of an EU approved cell-based therapy for cartilage
repair" explained Dr. Giulietta Roël, Executive Director of CO.DON GmbH.
Beyond technical development, m2M will foster knowledge exchange and workshops
to enhance researchers' and healthcare professionals' skills across Europe.
- LinkedIn page of the research project
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/m2mproject/)
- More information about the research project and its funding
(https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/101191729)
CO.DON develops, produces and distributes autologous cell therapies for the
minimally invasive repair of cartilage defects. The product being marketed is a
cell therapy product for the minimally invasive treatment of cartilage damage in
the knee joint that uses only the patient's own cartilage cells. More than
20,000 patients have already been treated with CO.DON's method. In January 2023,
CO.DON GmbH was acquired by ReLive Biotechnologies, a global company
headquartered in the US.
Managing Director: Dr. Ying Zhou
Further information is available at http://www.codon.de/ |
http://www.relivebio.com
Contact:
Matthias Meißner
Director Corporate Communications
T: +49 (0)341 99190 330
E: mailto:pr@codon.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167991/5964855
OTS: CO.DON GmbH
Autor folgen