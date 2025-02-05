WashTec Surges: 2024 EBIT & ROCE Exceed Expectations!

WashTec AG's preliminary, unaudited figures for fiscal year 2024 show an EBIT of around €45 million, up from €41.9 million in 2023.

The EBIT for 2024 is approximately 9% higher than the previous year and exceeds the forecasted mid-single-digit percentage increase.

ROCE for 2024 is around 24%, an increase from 21.5% in 2023, surpassing the forecast which expected ROCE to remain at the previous year's level (+-1%).

The preliminary figures for the 2024 financial year are scheduled to be published on Thursday, 6 February 2025.

WashTec AG is located in Augsburg, Germany, with contact details provided for Andreas Pabst.

WashTec AG is listed on the Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) and other exchanges in Germany.

The next important date, Hamburg Investor Day (HIT), at WashTec Akt is on 06.02.2025.

The price of WashTec Akt at the time of the news was 39,60EUR and was up +2,99 % compared with the previous day.






