Significant improvements in efficiency and expanded uses for more complex requirements (FOTO)

Wuppertal (ots) - Following the launch of the world's first compact robot vacuum

cleaner designed for commercial building cleaning, the Nexaro NR 1500,

Wuppertal-based technology start-up Nexaro is now expanding its product range

with another innovative vacuum robot: the Nexaro NR 1700. This new model has

been specially developed to meet the demands and offer even more efficient

cleaning of larger, more complex spaces in a professional environment. The

development of the new intelligent robot vacuum cleaner is based on Nexaro's

close cooperation with leading national and international cleaning companies.

Nexaro is taking the next step to ensure the future viability of the commercial

building cleaning market.



The perfect asset to Nexaro's portfolio: intelligence, precision and flexibility

in practice







applications such as lobbies, showrooms and other complex room structures in

hotels, office buildings or retail properties," explains Dr. Henning Hayn,

General Manager of Nexaro. "It therefore meets the highest requirements in

commercial cleaning and at the same time ideally complements the Nexaro NR 1500,

which remains the ideal solution for smaller areas and specific applications

such as hotel room cleaning."



Equipped with the latest sensor technology, the Nexaro NR 1700 uses its

long-range, high-precision laser distance sensor to navigate areas of up to

1,000 square meters. The autonomous robot vacuum cleaner adapts effortlessly to

different surface structures and thoroughly and efficiently cleans a wide

variety of carpets and hard floors.



The new custom-made Nexaro NR 1700 docking station makes it easier to precisely

position the device thanks to built-in optical aids and ensures a reliable power

supply so that the robot is always ready for use. An illuminated on/off switch

informs cleaning staff about the status of the docking station at a glance.



Other hardware highlights include a rugged case with reinforced dust container

cover for greater stability and patented auxiliary wheels for electrostatic

discharge. The customized side cleaning brush is also designed to increase

durability. The newly integrated bevel behind the bumper also enables an even

smoother and closer clean around objects.



Intelligent software to meet today's demands



The Nexaro HUB, Nexaro's digital platform, has been enhanced with innovative

features such as automatic, AI-based creation of no-go zones and live tracking

of the robot's position during mapping. These new features increase

user-friendliness and seamless integration into existing work processes while



