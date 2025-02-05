    Nexaro presents the new Nexaro NR 1700

    Significant improvements in efficiency and expanded uses for more complex requirements (FOTO)

    Wuppertal (ots) - Following the launch of the world's first compact robot vacuum
    cleaner designed for commercial building cleaning, the Nexaro NR 1500,
    Wuppertal-based technology start-up Nexaro is now expanding its product range
    with another innovative vacuum robot: the Nexaro NR 1700. This new model has
    been specially developed to meet the demands and offer even more efficient
    cleaning of larger, more complex spaces in a professional environment. The
    development of the new intelligent robot vacuum cleaner is based on Nexaro's
    close cooperation with leading national and international cleaning companies.
    Nexaro is taking the next step to ensure the future viability of the commercial
    building cleaning market.

    The perfect asset to Nexaro's portfolio: intelligence, precision and flexibility
    in practice

    "The Nexaro NR 1700 is the ideal solution for large-scale and complex
    applications such as lobbies, showrooms and other complex room structures in
    hotels, office buildings or retail properties," explains Dr. Henning Hayn,
    General Manager of Nexaro. "It therefore meets the highest requirements in
    commercial cleaning and at the same time ideally complements the Nexaro NR 1500,
    which remains the ideal solution for smaller areas and specific applications
    such as hotel room cleaning."

    Equipped with the latest sensor technology, the Nexaro NR 1700 uses its
    long-range, high-precision laser distance sensor to navigate areas of up to
    1,000 square meters. The autonomous robot vacuum cleaner adapts effortlessly to
    different surface structures and thoroughly and efficiently cleans a wide
    variety of carpets and hard floors.

    The new custom-made Nexaro NR 1700 docking station makes it easier to precisely
    position the device thanks to built-in optical aids and ensures a reliable power
    supply so that the robot is always ready for use. An illuminated on/off switch
    informs cleaning staff about the status of the docking station at a glance.

    Other hardware highlights include a rugged case with reinforced dust container
    cover for greater stability and patented auxiliary wheels for electrostatic
    discharge. The customized side cleaning brush is also designed to increase
    durability. The newly integrated bevel behind the bumper also enables an even
    smoother and closer clean around objects.

    Intelligent software to meet today's demands

    The Nexaro HUB, Nexaro's digital platform, has been enhanced with innovative
    features such as automatic, AI-based creation of no-go zones and live tracking
    of the robot's position during mapping. These new features increase
    user-friendliness and seamless integration into existing work processes while
