Nexaro presents the new Nexaro NR 1700
Significant improvements in efficiency and expanded uses for more complex requirements (FOTO)
Wuppertal (ots) - Following the launch of the world's first compact robot vacuum
cleaner designed for commercial building cleaning, the Nexaro NR 1500,
Wuppertal-based technology start-up Nexaro is now expanding its product range
with another innovative vacuum robot: the Nexaro NR 1700. This new model has
been specially developed to meet the demands and offer even more efficient
cleaning of larger, more complex spaces in a professional environment. The
development of the new intelligent robot vacuum cleaner is based on Nexaro's
close cooperation with leading national and international cleaning companies.
Nexaro is taking the next step to ensure the future viability of the commercial
building cleaning market.
The perfect asset to Nexaro's portfolio: intelligence, precision and flexibility
in practice
"The Nexaro NR 1700 is the ideal solution for large-scale and complex
applications such as lobbies, showrooms and other complex room structures in
hotels, office buildings or retail properties," explains Dr. Henning Hayn,
General Manager of Nexaro. "It therefore meets the highest requirements in
commercial cleaning and at the same time ideally complements the Nexaro NR 1500,
which remains the ideal solution for smaller areas and specific applications
such as hotel room cleaning."
Equipped with the latest sensor technology, the Nexaro NR 1700 uses its
long-range, high-precision laser distance sensor to navigate areas of up to
1,000 square meters. The autonomous robot vacuum cleaner adapts effortlessly to
different surface structures and thoroughly and efficiently cleans a wide
variety of carpets and hard floors.
The new custom-made Nexaro NR 1700 docking station makes it easier to precisely
position the device thanks to built-in optical aids and ensures a reliable power
supply so that the robot is always ready for use. An illuminated on/off switch
informs cleaning staff about the status of the docking station at a glance.
Other hardware highlights include a rugged case with reinforced dust container
cover for greater stability and patented auxiliary wheels for electrostatic
discharge. The customized side cleaning brush is also designed to increase
durability. The newly integrated bevel behind the bumper also enables an even
smoother and closer clean around objects.
Intelligent software to meet today's demands
The Nexaro HUB, Nexaro's digital platform, has been enhanced with innovative
features such as automatic, AI-based creation of no-go zones and live tracking
of the robot's position during mapping. These new features increase
user-friendliness and seamless integration into existing work processes while
Die besten Community Beiträge zu Friedrich Vorwerk Group - A255F1 - DE000A255F11
Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu Friedrich Vorwerk Group vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.
Substanzsucher schrieb 23.01.25, 11:54
Wenn ich davon ausgehe, daß von den 20 Mio. Aktien ca. 85% in sicheren Händen sind (MBB ca. 50%, Kleinfeldt ca. 19%, Amundi und weiter Investoren), dann ist der echte Freefloat nur noch bei ca. 3 Mio. Aktien und daraus wurden in den letzten fünf Handelstage ca. 525.000 Aktien gehandelt.mitdiskutieren »
Ohne viel Fantasie kann ich mir sehr gut vorstellen, wohin eine weitere Nachfrage führen kann/wird.
Ich gebe aktuell kein Stück dieser seltenen Briefmarken aus der Hand.
Ohne viel Fantasie kann ich mir sehr gut vorstellen, wohin eine weitere Nachfrage führen kann/wird.
Ich gebe aktuell kein Stück dieser seltenen Briefmarken aus der Hand.
Substanzsucher schrieb 16.01.25, 09:12
Falls jemand die Meldung noch nicht gefunden hat:mitdiskutieren »
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR
FRIEDRICH VORWERK erzielt nach ersten Hochrechnungen im Geschäftsjahr 2024 einen Umsatz von
über 495 Mio. € bei einer EBITDA-Marge von rund 16 % und übertrifft die Prognose damit deutlich
Tostedt, 16. Januar 2025 - Die FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), ein führender Anbieter von
Lösungen im Bereich der Energieinfrastruktur für Gas-, Strom- und Wasserstoffanwendungen, hat auf Basis erster
Hochrechnungen im vierten Quartal erneut eine signifikante Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung erzielt. Mit einem
Umsatz von voraussichtlich mehr als 155 Mio. € liegt der Umsatz weit über dem Vorjahresniveau (Q4/23:
98,2 Mio. €). Das EBITDA wird mit rund 30 Mio. € im Quartal deutlich mehr als doppelt so hoch ausfallen wie im
Vorjahr (Q4/23: 11,6 Mio. €). Aufgrund des außerordentlich starken Schlussquartals wird der Umsatz im
Gesamtjahr 2024 voraussichtlich über 495 Mio. € liegen. Das EBITDA wird sich nach vorläufiger Einschätzung des
Vorstands auf rund 80 Mio. € belaufen, was einer Marge von rund 16 % entspricht. Damit wird das Unternehmen
die zuletzt veröffentlichte Prognose von 430-460 Mio. € Umsatz bei einer EBITDA-Marge von 14-15 % deutlich
übertreffen.
Die hervorragende Geschäftsentwicklung spiegelt sich auch in einer historisch starken Kapitalausstattung wider.
Der Finanzmittelbestand zum 31.12.2024 betrug 176,6 Mio. € und überstieg den Vorjahreswert von 58,6 Mio. €
damit um 118 Mio. €. Die Nettoliquidität zum Jahresende betrug 154,3 Mio. € (Vorjahr: 42,1 Mio. €) und bildet
gemeinsam mit der deutlich gestiegenen Mitarbeiterzahl von 1.948 (Vorjahr: 1.695) eine hervorragende Basis für
die Fortsetzung des eingeschlagenen Wachstumskurses.
Der Geschäftsbericht für das Jahr 2024 wird am 31.03.2025 unter www.friedrich-vorwerk.de veröffentlicht.
https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/de/investor-relations/ad-hoc-news/
The_Jackal schrieb 12.01.25, 16:05
Sieht für mich nach einem spannenden Setup aus im Moment.mitdiskutieren »
