Discover Leonteq's 2024 Results Revealed!
Leonteq AG navigates a year of mixed financial results, balancing growth in product issuance with challenges in trading outcomes. Amidst regulatory changes, Leonteq is poised to streamline costs and diversify revenue streams, aiming for a profitable 2025.
- Leonteq AG reported a slight increase in net fee income to CHF 214.4 million for 2024, but a decrease in net trading results to CHF 21.5 million, leading to a group net profit of CHF 5.8 million, down from CHF 20.6 million in 2023.
- The company issued a record 46,467 products (up 22% from 2023) and processed 275,820 client transactions (up 40%), with total turnover reaching CHF 27.6 billion, a 30% increase year-on-year.
- Leonteq is now subject to an enhanced regulatory regime effective January 1, 2025, which includes new capital and large exposure requirements, reflecting its growth and significance in the Swiss financial system.
- The Board of Directors proposed a reduced dividend of CHF 0.25 per share for 2024, down from CHF 1.00 in 2023, with a payout ratio of 76%.
- The company plans to implement a cost rightsizing program of up to CHF 10 million and expects to report a profitable result for 2025, while withdrawing its 2026 financial targets until the transition to the new regulatory regime is complete.
- Leonteq aims to free up capital to return to shareholders following the full phase-in of the enhanced regulatory regime and is focused on diversifying revenue sources through new business initiatives.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Leonteq is on 06.02.2025.
+3,01 %
+6,71 %
-0,12 %
-17,37 %
-37,52 %
-66,27 %
-39,29 %
-78,23 %
+7,20 %
ISIN:CH0190891181WKN:A1J642
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte