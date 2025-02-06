WashTec AG: 2024 Figures Unveiled!

WashTec AG exceeded its guidance for EBIT and ROCE in 2024.

Expected revenue for 2024 is €477 million, approximately 3% lower than the previous year's €489.5 million.

Preliminary EBIT is projected to be over €45 million, a 9% increase from €41.9 million in the prior year, with an EBIT margin of around 9.5%.

The fourth quarter of 2024 was the second strongest in company history, with revenue of €142 million, a 7% increase from Q4 2023.

ROCE increased by about 2 percentage points to approximately 24%, surpassing the 2024 guidance.

Free cash flow decreased to €39 million from €46.1 million in the previous year, attributed to high trade receivables.

The next important date, Hamburg Investor Day (HIT), at WashTec Akt is on 06.02.2025.

The price of WashTec Akt at the time of the news was 40,10EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





