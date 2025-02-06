    21 Aufrufe 21 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Aurubis Reports Strong Q1 2024/25 Results

    Aurubis AG shines with a 17% EBT surge in Q1 2024/25, fueled by strategic growth and sustainability efforts.

    Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
    • Aurubis AG achieved a robust operating EBT of €130 million in Q1 2024/25, a 17% increase driven by higher metal results, increased sulfuric acid revenues, and lower costs.
    • The company confirmed its operating EBT forecast for 2024/25 to be between €300 million and €400 million.
    • Aurubis' net cash flow significantly improved to €178 million, compared to the previous year's €-202 million, due to strong financial performance and increased liabilities.
    • Strategic growth milestones include a new recycling plant in Belgium and the Industrial Heat expansion in Hamburg, aiming to provide carbon-neutral heat to 28,000 households.
    • Aurubis invested around €1 billion of the €1.7 billion approved for strategic projects, expected to contribute an additional €260 million EBITDA annually.
    • Aurubis AG is a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals, focusing on sustainability and efficient resource use, with a strong presence in Europe and the US.

    The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Aurubis is on 06.02.2025.

