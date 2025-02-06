Aurubis Reports Strong Q1 2024/25 Results

Aurubis AG achieved a robust operating EBT of €130 million in Q1 2024/25, a 17% increase driven by higher metal results, increased sulfuric acid revenues, and lower costs.

The company confirmed its operating EBT forecast for 2024/25 to be between €300 million and €400 million.

Aurubis' net cash flow significantly improved to €178 million, compared to the previous year's €-202 million, due to strong financial performance and increased liabilities.

Strategic growth milestones include a new recycling plant in Belgium and the Industrial Heat expansion in Hamburg, aiming to provide carbon-neutral heat to 28,000 households.

Aurubis invested around €1 billion of the €1.7 billion approved for strategic projects, expected to contribute an additional €260 million EBITDA annually.

Aurubis AG is a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals, focusing on sustainability and efficient resource use, with a strong presence in Europe and the US.

