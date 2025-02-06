Rental Surge Fuels Earnings Boom in 2024!
Swiss Prime Site's strategic maneuvers have propelled its growth trajectory, with impressive gains in rental income and asset management, setting the stage for a promising future.
- Swiss Prime Site achieved a 5.7% growth in rental income, reaching CHF 464 million, with significant contributions from newly let developments.
- Total real estate assets grew to CHF 26.4 billion, with CHF 13.3 billion in Asset Management following the acquisition of Fundamenta.
- Capital raises in Asset Management amounted to CHF 612 million, driven by strong investor interest after SNB's interest rate cuts.
- The company maintained a conservative capital structure with a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 38.3% and increased the cash-effective result per share (FFO I) by 4.2% to CHF 4.22.
- Swiss Prime Site plans to continue streamlining its portfolio, focusing on sustainable properties in prime locations, and anticipates further growth in Asset Management with assets under management expected to reach CHF 14 billion by the end of 2025.
- The company is optimistic about 2025, expecting sustained rent increases and new property lettings to offset temporary losses, with a target to keep the LTV under 39% and FFO I per share between CHF 4.10 and 4.15.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Swiss Prime Site is on 06.02.2025.
+0,09 %
+1,58 %
+6,43 %
+11,76 %
+20,72 %
+34,49 %
+0,81 %
+63,03 %
ISIN:CH0008038389WKN:927016
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte