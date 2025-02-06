Ringmetall's 2024 Growth Hinges on Strategic Acquisitions
Ringmetall has successfully navigated economic challenges, achieving a revenue increase of 0.9% in 2024. This growth was primarily driven by reduced raw material costs and strategic acquisitions. While thriving in the USA and China, the company anticipates further expansion in 2025, with projected revenues reaching up to EUR 200 million.
- Preliminary Group revenue for 2024 increased by 0.9% to EUR 174.9 million, mainly due to lower raw material prices.
- Preliminary EBITDA rose by 1.7% to EUR 23.7 million, aided by a positive one-off effect from the acquisition of FIB Beer Systems.
- Despite a recessionary environment, Ringmetall met its 2024 revenue and earnings guidance.
- Business development was strong in the USA and China, while European markets, especially Germany, faced recessionary trends.
- The company emphasizes acquisitions as a key growth driver, enabling faster growth and attractive profit margins.
- For 2025, Ringmetall forecasts Group revenue between EUR 180 to 200 million and EBITDA between EUR 21 to 28 million, excluding potential acquisition effects.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Ringmetall is on 29.04.2025.
