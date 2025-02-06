Rational AG's Impressive Growth: 2024 Preliminary Results Revealed

Rational AG reported preliminary sales revenues of 1.194 billion euros for the fiscal year 2024, marking a 6% increase from the previous year.

The iVario product group saw a 16% increase in sales revenues, while the iCombi product group rose by 5%.

The company experienced strong growth in America and Europe, with North America and Europe (excluding Germany) each contributing 7% to sales revenue growth.

Rational AG's EBIT increased by 13% to 314 million euros, resulting in an EBIT margin of 26.3%.

Despite economic challenges, Rational AG maintained a stable cost level and continued to invest in research and development.

The company holds a global market share of 50% in its sector and is cautiously optimistic about future economic and geopolitical developments.

The next important date, Financial figures / Annual financial press conference / Conference call for the fiscal year 2024, at Rational is on 27.03.2025.

The price of Rational at the time of the news was 846,75EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.699,87PKT (+1,11 %).





