Hannover Re Boosts Premiums, Hits EUR 2.3B Profit in 2024
Hannover Re has made impressive strides in its reinsurance business, boosting premium volumes and achieving robust financial results, while setting ambitious targets for the future.
Foto: Holger Hollemann - dpa
- Hannover Re increased its premium volume in traditional property and casualty reinsurance by 7.6% as of 1 January 2025.
- The company achieved a preliminary Group net income of EUR 2.3 billion for 2024, meeting its earnings target.
- Hannover Re confirmed its guidance for 2025, anticipating a Group net income of around EUR 2.4 billion.
- The premium volume in the Americas region increased by 13.5%, with significant growth in business with insurtechs.
- Hannover Re's premium volume in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region grew by 9.7%, despite rate erosion due to increased reinsurance capacity.
- The company expects a reinsurance service result of more than EUR 875 million in the Life & Health reinsurance business group for 2025.
