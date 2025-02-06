Hannover Re Boosts Premiums, Hits EUR 2.3B Profit in 2024

Hannover Re increased its premium volume in traditional property and casualty reinsurance by 7.6% as of 1 January 2025.

The company achieved a preliminary Group net income of EUR 2.3 billion for 2024, meeting its earnings target.

Hannover Re confirmed its guidance for 2025, anticipating a Group net income of around EUR 2.4 billion.

The premium volume in the Americas region increased by 13.5%, with significant growth in business with insurtechs.

Hannover Re's premium volume in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region grew by 9.7%, despite rate erosion due to increased reinsurance capacity.

The company expects a reinsurance service result of more than EUR 875 million in the Life & Health reinsurance business group for 2025.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Hannover Rueck is on 13.03.2025.

The price of Hannover Rueck at the time of the news was 259,15EUR and was up +0,12 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 257,95EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,46 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 21.670,00PKT (+0,14 %).





