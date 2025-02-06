Bastei Luebbe Boosts Full-Year Forecast Amid Strong Growth

Bastei Lübbe AG reported a 7.3% year-on-year increase in Group revenues to EUR 90.5 million for the first nine months of the 2024/2025 financial year.

Group EBIT increased by 30.6% to EUR 15.3 million, with a significantly wider EBIT margin of 16.9% compared to 13.9% the previous year.

The full-year forecast for 2024/2025 has been raised, with expected Group revenues of EUR 116 – 119 million and Group EBIT of EUR 17 – 18 million.

The company benefited from community-driven business models, audio offerings, and a strong Christmas business, with community-driven models contributing 43% of revenues.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) rose by 32.0% to EUR 14.7 million, and consolidated net profit improved by 4.6% to EUR 10.0 million.

Bastei Lübbe AG is a leading independent publishing group in Germany, known for its innovation in digital media and community-driven business models, with shares listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

