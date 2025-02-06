Novem Group Faces Tough Q3 2024/25 Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Novem Group S.A. reported a YTD 2024/25 revenue of €403.5 million, a decline of 16.9% compared to the previous year.

Adjusted EBIT for the same period was €36.2 million, down 33.7% from the prior year, affected by persistent headwinds and adverse seasonal factors.

Q3 2024/25 revenue was impacted by extended customer plant holidays and weak call-offs, with Series revenue decreasing by 12.2% and Tooling revenue increasing by 2.3%.

Adjusted EBIT in Q3 2024/25 was €10.0 million, with a margin of 8.1%, supported by strict cost management and customer compensation payments.

Free cash flow improved to €1.3 million, driven by higher cash flow from operating activities, while capital expenditure focused on growth investments in Mexico.

Novem adjusted its medium-term guidance for Adjusted EBIT margin to 11-12%, down from the previous 14-15%, due to anticipated continued challenging market conditions.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Novem Group is on 06.02.2025.

The price of Novem Group at the time of the news was 5,0300EUR and was up +0,60 % compared with the previous day.





