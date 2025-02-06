Linde's 2024 Earnings: Full-Year & Q4 Results Unveiled!

Linde reported full-year 2024 sales of $33.0 billion, flat year-over-year, with underlying sales up 2%.

Operating profit for 2024 was $8.6 billion, with an adjusted operating profit of $9.7 billion, reflecting a 7% increase.

The adjusted operating profit margin improved to 29.5%, up 190 basis points from the previous year.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, sales were $8.3 billion, with an operating profit of $2.3 billion and an adjusted operating profit of $2.5 billion, up 9%.

Linde returned $7.1 billion to shareholders in 2024 through dividends and share repurchases, and had a total project backlog of $10.4 billion.

The company expects adjusted EPS guidance for 2025 to be between $16.15 and $16.55, indicating 8%-11% growth excluding currency impacts.

The price of Linde at the time of the news was 423,40EUR and was down -2,93 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index S&P 500 was at 6.072,18PKT (+0,18 %).





