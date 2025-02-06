Linde's 2024 Earnings: Full-Year & Q4 Results Unveiled!
Linde's 2024 results highlight stability and strategic growth, with steady sales, improved profit margins, and significant shareholder returns, setting a positive outlook for 2025.
- Linde reported full-year 2024 sales of $33.0 billion, flat year-over-year, with underlying sales up 2%.
- Operating profit for 2024 was $8.6 billion, with an adjusted operating profit of $9.7 billion, reflecting a 7% increase.
- The adjusted operating profit margin improved to 29.5%, up 190 basis points from the previous year.
- For the fourth quarter of 2024, sales were $8.3 billion, with an operating profit of $2.3 billion and an adjusted operating profit of $2.5 billion, up 9%.
- Linde returned $7.1 billion to shareholders in 2024 through dividends and share repurchases, and had a total project backlog of $10.4 billion.
- The company expects adjusted EPS guidance for 2025 to be between $16.15 and $16.55, indicating 8%-11% growth excluding currency impacts.
The price of Linde at the time of the news was 423,40EUR and was down -2,93 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index S&P 500 was at 6.072,18PKT (+0,18 %).
-3,48 %
+3,71 %
+8,51 %
+1,92 %
+17,19 %
+65,15 %
+121,71 %
+189,09 %
ISIN:IE000S9YS762WKN:A3D7VW
