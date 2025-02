Ölkonzern BP will Raffinerietochter Ruhr Oel verkaufen

DeplorableMillenial schrieb 16.01.25, 14:54

auf seekingalpha wird es treffend kommentiert:



BP’s problem is not a bloated organization. That is not the cause of BP’s problems. The company significantly reduced staff when Looney came in.

The significant strategic blunders that management has made — approved by the Board — are the cause.

There have been zero significant change outs of senior management and absolutely no heads have rolled from the Board after the disastrous due diligence of Looney before appointing him as CEO. It was common knowledge in the organization his “relationship issues”.

The removal of Looney was done only because of the scandal and he was replaced by Auchincloss who was one of the architects of the disaster of the strategy to cut oil production by 40% by 2030 to be replaced by a business that BP does not know — renewables. Auchincloss has scaled back on that strategy but much of it he says remains intact.

The head of strategy came from McKinsey having never worked for an oil and gas company. Looney hired after being sold by her the strategy of cutting oil production by 40%. The head of strategy is still there.

Looney brought in a person to head gas and low carbon again having never worked for an oil and gas producing company. Her expertise was in renewables. After two years she was out replaced by a person who is incompetent as well. He was the head of the altruistic division that was going to help companies and cities decarbonize. That division was a joke and eventually unceremoniously disbanded but the head landed on his feet heading up the natural gas and low carbon organization.

BP’s major competitors (XOM, CVX, COP, OXY) all made significant, opportune oil and gas company acquisitions.

BP? Spent billions acquiring 50% interest from Equinor on a disastrous offshore wind project, Travel America retail gasoline company, outstanding ownership of Lightsource BP and a Brazilian biofuels company.

The debt of the company keeps going up in part because of this. Auchincloss did a deal to form a JV for the wind company getting some debt off the books but received no cash for all that had been spent. Word is that a similar move may be made with Lightsource.

Great senior management. Spend big money due to the strategic blunders then get out of the ventures getting no cash for them.

Employee morale in the company is on the floor. With good reason. Senior management and the Board are responsible for BP’s disastrous performance and there have been zero consequences for them. The staff is paying the price for their ineptitude