Maybourne to bring palace-style hotel and ultra-luxury branded residences to a historic landmark in Paris

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Maybourne has today announced a 2027 opening for its

newest development in the Parisian quarter of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, The

Maybourne Saint-Germain, bringing a palace-style hotel with 101 keys and 23

ultra-luxury branded residences to Paris for the first time.



Expanding its prestigious hotel portfolio, Maybourne is creating an

extraordinary property that reimagines bespoke hospitality in the City of Light,

affirming its status as the eminent choice for global luxurians and

strategically focusing on growth within select urban gateways.





The Maybourne Saint-Germain is located along the Rive Gauche within the iconic17th-century Îlot Saint-Germain, marking a new era for the historic building.The 23 residences will be envisioned by two renowned French interior designers,with seven by Pierre-Yves Rochon along Rue Saint-Dominque, and 16 residences byLaura Gonzalez, located on Rue de l'Université.In launching the first ever branded residences in Paris, Maybourne brings aunique offering to one of the world's most vibrant cities, continuing its legacyof fusing historical character with contemporary luxury and innovativehospitality."Paris, with its elegance and timeless style, is an ideal match for Maybourne'svision of luxury hospitality," said Gianluca Muzzi, Co-CEO of Maybourne. "Ourpresence in this iconic city reflects our commitment to creating elevatedexperiences that celebrate the local culture and our brand's dedication toexcellence. This opening marks an exciting step in our strategy to growselectively in key urban gateways around the world, allowing us to buildmeaningful connections with our guests through rich and distinctiveexperiences."Positioned between Boulevard Saint-Germain and Rue Saint-Dominique, the ÎlotSaint-Germain has been a Parisian landmark since the 17th century. Re-conceptedfor the 21st century, The Maybourne Saint-Germain will create a fourth era forÎlot Saint-Germain, seamlessly integrating with its heritage and creating a newlayer of history.As with each of Maybourne's properties, The Maybourne Saint-Germain will beextraordinary in its own right while remaining connected to its sister hotelsthrough the brand's signature craft, progressive vision, and unrivalledlocations. The hotel will feature 50 suites and 51 rooms, surrounding a sereneinner courtyard.Aspiring to be the living room of Saint-Germain, residents and guests will alsohave access to six food and beverage outlets, including a Japanese restaurant,patisserie, Salon de Thé, and more, and Maybourne's new wellness and longevitybrand, Surrenne. A central part of the project, Surrenne will be one of Paris'largest luxury spa and health clubs offering immersive health, fitness, andbeauty, as well as access to a third pool within the property. The 23 brandedresidences, all serviced by the hotel, will include access to a designated25-metre pool accessible only by residents, in addition to the hotel's 30-metrerooftop pool (pictured above).This opening, born from a fusion of avant-garde Parisian chic with heritage andartistic flair, will mark Maybourne's first property in Paris and its second inFrance.To find out further information about The Maybourne Saint-Germain please visithttps://www.maybourne.com/development/ .About MaybourneMaybourne operates some of the world's most storied and extraordinary bespokehotels, including Claridge's, The Connaught, The Berkeley, The Emory, TheMaybourne Beverly Hills and The Maybourne Riviera. Maybourne's purpose is tocreate stories of distinction that reflect the individual nature of itsproperties, its guests and its people, whilst maintaining a timeless andintuitive service style that are the hallmarks of its values.