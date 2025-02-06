    The Maybourne Saint-Germain

    Maybourne to bring palace-style hotel and ultra-luxury branded residences to a historic landmark in Paris

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Maybourne has today announced a 2027 opening for its
    newest development in the Parisian quarter of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, The
    Maybourne Saint-Germain, bringing a palace-style hotel with 101 keys and 23
    ultra-luxury branded residences to Paris for the first time.

    Expanding its prestigious hotel portfolio, Maybourne is creating an
    extraordinary property that reimagines bespoke hospitality in the City of Light,
    affirming its status as the eminent choice for global luxurians and
    strategically focusing on growth within select urban gateways.

    The Maybourne Saint-Germain is located along the Rive Gauche within the iconic
    17th-century Îlot Saint-Germain, marking a new era for the historic building.
    The 23 residences will be envisioned by two renowned French interior designers,
    with seven by Pierre-Yves Rochon along Rue Saint-Dominque, and 16 residences by
    Laura Gonzalez, located on Rue de l'Université.

    In launching the first ever branded residences in Paris, Maybourne brings a
    unique offering to one of the world's most vibrant cities, continuing its legacy
    of fusing historical character with contemporary luxury and innovative
    hospitality.

    "Paris, with its elegance and timeless style, is an ideal match for Maybourne's
    vision of luxury hospitality," said Gianluca Muzzi, Co-CEO of Maybourne. "Our
    presence in this iconic city reflects our commitment to creating elevated
    experiences that celebrate the local culture and our brand's dedication to
    excellence. This opening marks an exciting step in our strategy to grow
    selectively in key urban gateways around the world, allowing us to build
    meaningful connections with our guests through rich and distinctive
    experiences."

    Positioned between Boulevard Saint-Germain and Rue Saint-Dominique, the Îlot
    Saint-Germain has been a Parisian landmark since the 17th century. Re-concepted
    for the 21st century, The Maybourne Saint-Germain will create a fourth era for
    Îlot Saint-Germain, seamlessly integrating with its heritage and creating a new
    layer of history.

    As with each of Maybourne's properties, The Maybourne Saint-Germain will be
    extraordinary in its own right while remaining connected to its sister hotels
    through the brand's signature craft, progressive vision, and unrivalled
    locations. The hotel will feature 50 suites and 51 rooms, surrounding a serene
    inner courtyard.

    Aspiring to be the living room of Saint-Germain, residents and guests will also
    have access to six food and beverage outlets, including a Japanese restaurant,
    patisserie, Salon de Thé, and more, and Maybourne's new wellness and longevity
    brand, Surrenne. A central part of the project, Surrenne will be one of Paris'
    largest luxury spa and health clubs offering immersive health, fitness, and
    beauty, as well as access to a third pool within the property. The 23 branded
    residences, all serviced by the hotel, will include access to a designated
    25-metre pool accessible only by residents, in addition to the hotel's 30-metre
    rooftop pool (pictured above).

    This opening, born from a fusion of avant-garde Parisian chic with heritage and
    artistic flair, will mark Maybourne's first property in Paris and its second in
    France.

    To find out further information about The Maybourne Saint-Germain please visit
    https://www.maybourne.com/development/ .

    About Maybourne

    Maybourne operates some of the world's most storied and extraordinary bespoke
    hotels, including Claridge's, The Connaught, The Berkeley, The Emory, The
    Maybourne Beverly Hills and The Maybourne Riviera. Maybourne's purpose is to
    create stories of distinction that reflect the individual nature of its
    properties, its guests and its people, whilst maintaining a timeless and
    intuitive service style that are the hallmarks of its values.

    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
