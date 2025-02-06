2G Energy's Pablo Hofelich to Lead as CEO Post-2025 AGM

Pablo Hofelich, currently CSO, will join the Management Board of 2G Energy AG at the 2025 AGM and become CEO.

Christian Grotholt, the current CEO and company founder, plans to move to the Supervisory Board after 30 years, pending AGM approval.

Ludger Holtkamp, COO, will leave the Management Board at the end of July 2025 at his own request.

A new Group structure and a three-member Management Board will be established to ensure further profitable growth from summer 2025.

2G Energy AG is a leading manufacturer of sustainable power plants, CHP systems, and heat pumps, with over 9,000 systems installed worldwide.

2G Energy AG employs over 900 people, operates in more than 50 countries, and reported net sales of EUR 365.1 million in 2023.

The next important date, Preliminary Group Revenue Announcement 2024, at 2G ENERGY is on 27.02.2025.

The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 25,10EUR and was down -0,50 % compared with the previous day.





