DeFi Technologies stellt monatliches Unternehmens-Update bereit
Valour meldet 1,4 Mrd. CAD (1,009 Mrd. USD) an verwaltetem Vermögen und monatliche Nettozuflüsse von 48 Mio. CAD (33,5 Mio. USD) im Januar 2025 sowie eine Aktualisierung der Treasury-Str
Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Verwaltetes Vermögen und robuste monatliche Nettozuflüsse: Zum 31. Januar 2024
meldete Valour 1,4 Mrd. CAD (1,009 Mrd. USD) an verwaltetem Vermögen (AUM),
was einem Anstieg von 23 % gegenüber dem Vormonat entspricht, angetrieben
durch steigende Preise für digitale Vermögenswerte und anhaltende
Nettozuflüsse von 48 Mio. CAD (33,5 Mio. USD) im Januar, angetrieben durch
eine starke Nachfrage nach ETPs wie XRP, SUI und DOGE. Valour verzeichnet
weiterhin rekordverdächtige Handelsvolumina und Zuflüsse, insbesondere nach
der Einführung von 20 neuen Digital Asset ETPs am Spotlight Stock Market - der
größten Einführung in der Geschichte von Valour -, wodurch das Portfolio auf
über 60 ETPs an europäischen Börsen erweitert und die Position als führender
Emittent von Digital Asset ETPs weiter gefestigt wird Starke Finanzposition :
Valour beendete den Januar mit einem Bargeld- und USDT-Saldo von etwa CAD27,2
Millionen (USD18,9 Millionen) , was einem Anstieg von 24,9 % gegenüber dem
Vormonat entspricht. Die Darlehensverbindlichkeiten blieben mit etwa 8,3 Mio.
CAD (6 Mio. USD) konstant, was in erster Linie auf die laufende
Umstrukturierung von Genesis zurückzuführen ist.
- Fortgeschrittene Treasury-Strategie: Das Unternehmen unterhielt auch ein
diversifiziertes Portfolio von Vermögenswerten in seiner digitalen
Vermögensverwaltung, darunter 208,8 BTC (29.111.593 CAD / 20.324.987 USD),
14.375 SOL (4.286.865 CAD / 2.992.982 USD), 121 ETH (602.810 CAD / 420.867
USD) und 433.322 AVAX-Token (24.629.461 CAD / 17.195.674 USD). Der Gesamtwert
des Portfolios belief sich auf ca. 63,4 Millionen CAD (44,2 Millionen USD) ,
was einem Anstieg von 8,7 % gegenüber dem Vormonat entspricht, der auf einen
Anstieg der Preise für digitale Vermögenswerte im Vergleich zum Vormonat
zurückzuführen ist. Das Unternehmen kann sich jederzeit dafür entscheiden,
seinen Bestand an Bargeld, USDT und eigenen Mitteln in Höhe von 90,6 Mio. CAD
(63,1 Mio. USD) neu zu verteilen oder zu erhöhen.
- Von DeFi Technologies betriebene Validierungsknoten: DeFi Technologies
betreibt drei Validierungsknoten: eine auf Solana (SOL), eine auf CORE, und
eine weitere auf Cardano (ADA). Das Unternehmen setzt einen Teil seiner 526
Mio. CAD (367 Mio. USD) in SOL auf seinem Validator-Knotenpunkt ein und
erzielt damit eine Rendite von etwa 8 %. Wenn die gesamte derzeitige Menge an
SOL eingesetzt würde, würde sie jährlich etwa 42 Mio. CAD (29 Mio. USD) an
Einnahmen generieren. Darüber hinaus setzt das Unternehmen einen Teil seiner
BTC-Bestände, die sich auf insgesamt 362 Mio. CAD (253 Mio. USD) belaufen, auf
Die besten Community Beiträge zu DeFi Technologies - A3EQD5 - CA2449161025
Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu DeFi Technologies vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.
Craftwerk schrieb gestern 14:33
Der neue Monatsbericht für Januar offenbart:mitdiskutieren »
Defi Technologies kommt jetzt auf einen Gesamtwert von US$1,009 Mrd.
wohlgemerkt: US, wir sprechen nicht mehr von kanadischen Dollar.
Seit November wäre das ein Anstieg um 41,2% und 18,8% alleine von Januar bis Februar.
Das monatliche Einkommen für Januar 2025 betrug US$33,5 Mio.
Der Quartahlsbericht wird demnächst folgen.
Defi Technologies kommt jetzt auf einen Gesamtwert von US$1,009 Mrd.
wohlgemerkt: US, wir sprechen nicht mehr von kanadischen Dollar.
Seit November wäre das ein Anstieg um 41,2% und 18,8% alleine von Januar bis Februar.
Das monatliche Einkommen für Januar 2025 betrug US$33,5 Mio.
Der Quartahlsbericht wird demnächst folgen.
Magreta schrieb gestern 07:56
Es geht weiter voran! Hört sich sehr interessant an.mitdiskutieren »
DeFi Technologies Signs Binding LOI with CoreFi Strategy and Orinswift Ventures, Secures US$20M CORE Token Commitment from the Core Foundation to Drive Bitcoin Finance
Strategic Collaboration and Reverse Takeover: DeFi Technologies has entered a binding letter agreement with CoreFi Strategy and Orinswift Ventures to facilitate a reverse takeover, enabling the listing of the resulting issuer’s common shares on the Cboe Canada Stock Exchange (Cboe).
Core Foundation Contribution and Financing Initiative: The Core Foundation will contribute US$20 million in CORE Tokens to strengthen CoreFi’s treasury. Additionally, CoreFi plans to raise US$20 million in concurrent financing to accelerate its growth in Bitcoin Finance (BTCfi) technologies.
CoreFi and CORE Blockchain Innovation: CoreFi Strategy, inspired by models like MicroStrategy, offers a regulated, leveraged approach to Bitcoin yield and CORE. The Core blockchain supports Bitcoin staking and a vibrant EVM-compatible ecosystem, securing over 5,700 Bitcoin staked, $850M+ total value locked, and a rapidly growing user base.
Toronto, Canada, February 4, 2025 — DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies”) (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTC: DEFTF), a financial technology company at the forefront of merging traditional capital markets with decentralized finance ("DeFi"), is pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding letter agreement (the “Agreement” with CoreFi Strategy Corp. (“CoreFi”), and Orinswift Ventures Ltd. (“Orinswift”), setting the stage for a strategic reverse takeover and listing of common shares of the Resulting Issuer (as defined below) on the Cboe Canada Stock Exchange (“Cboe”).
This announcement builds on the Company’s November 14, 2024, news release, marking a significant milestone in the launch of its CoreFi Strategy. Inspired by the successful models of MicroStrategy and MetaPlanet, CoreFi Strategy provides a regulated, leveraged approach to generating Bitcoin yield and utilizing Core, unlocking new opportunities in Bitcoin Finance (“BTCfi”). As part of this initiative, the Core Foundation has committed US$20 million in CORE Tokens, enhancing CoreFi’s operational capabilities and cementing its leadership in the BTCfi space. BTCfi is the next phase of Bitcoin’s evolution, and CoreFi is at the center of it.
CoreFi is a private company incorporated pursuant to the Canada Business Corporations Act. Recently launched in partnership with DeFi Technologies, CoreFi will offer a regulated, leveraged investment strategy centered on Bitcoin yield and CORE, the native asset of the Core blockchain. This strategy enables investors to pursue higher-risk, higher-reward opportunities within the rapidly growing BTCfi ecosystem.
“CoreFi Strategy is elevating the MicroStrategy playbook,” said Rich Rines, contributor to Core. “MicroStrategy pioneered the hold-borrow-hold approach. CoreFi Strategy takes it a step further by adding staking into the mix. Their hold-stake-borrow-hold strategy applied to Bitcoin and CORE unlocks attractive Bitcoin yields while also building upside exposure to the rapidly emerging BTCfi landscape.”
What is BTCfi & Core?
BTCfi, short for Bitcoin Finance, refers to decentralized financial applications and services built around Bitcoin. It brings some of the most popular features of decentralized finance (DeFi)—like lending, borrowing, staking, and yield generation—to the Bitcoin ecosystem. In essence, BTCfi expands Bitcoin's use case beyond being a "store of value" by enabling more interactive and utility-driven financial applications. With BTCfi, users can do more with their Bitcoin, such as earning rewards or participating in decentralized applications, without giving up custody of their assets.
The Core blockchain is the Proof of Stake Layer for Bitcoin, enhancing Bitcoin by introducing self-custodial Bitcoin staking. It also supports an ecosystem compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), opening the door for various BTCfi applications. Since April 2024, more than 5,700 Bitcoin (BTC) have been staked using CORE, boosting Bitcoin’s overall utility and network security.
CORE stands out as one of the most Bitcoin-aligned blockchains by integrating Bitcoin’s security and economic incentives directly into its consensus mechanism.
Over 5,700 Bitcoin staked to strengthen its network.
~75% of Bitcoin mining hash power contributing to its security.
An ecosystem valued at over $850 million in total locked assets.
More than 1 million active wallets each week.
310+ million total transactions processed.
A growing network of 150+ decentralised applications leveraging the platform.
With these milestones, Core is enhancing Bitcoin’s utility and scalability, while driving innovation in BTCfi.
Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of DeFi Technologies commented, "This partnership is a pivotal moment for DeFi Technologies as we bring innovative Bitcoin Finance (BTCfi) solutions to traditional investors. BTCFi unlocks Bitcoin's usability and scalability by offering yield, lending, and new financial tools - all of which are key drivers to future growth. By leveraging CoreFi’s regulated and scalable approach, we are making it easier for institutional and retail participants to access Bitcoin yield opportunities. The US$20 million contribution from the Core Foundation reflects the strength of CoreFi’s vision and enhances its ability to deliver value. This collaboration positions us as leaders in the BTCfi space and also adds significant value for DeFi Technologies’ investors by expanding our portfolio of high-growth, revenue-generating assets."
Transaction Overview
The Transaction will be completed through a definitive agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) that is to be negotiated by the parties, which will contain customary representations and warranties for similar transactions, and is expected to be structured as a three-corned amalgamation whereby a newly incorporated subsidiary of Orinswift will amalgamate with CoreFi, resulting in Orinswift acquiring all securities of CoreFi, and CoreFi securityholders becoming securityholders of Orinswift, as the resulting issuer following closing of the Transaction (the “Resulting Issuer”). The final structure for the Transaction is subject to satisfactory tax, corporate and securities law advice for each of Orinswift, CoreFi, and DeFi.
As part of the RTO, CoreFi is set to complete a concurrent financing initiative, aiming to raise US$20 million (the “Financing”). This capital will bolster CoreFi's technological capabilities and accelerate its growth strategy in the digital asset sector. The successful financing is integral to meeting the listing requirements and supporting the strategy and operations of the Resulting Issuer.
Strategic and Financial Benefits
The collaboration between CoreFi, Orinswift, and DeFi Technologies brings together complementary technologies and expertise to strengthen CoreFi's ability to scale and validate digital assets. This partnership is designed to meet the increasing demand for secure and reliable digital asset solutions, particularly in the growing Bitcoin Finance (BTCfi) sector.
By combining their strengths, the parties aim to position the resulting entity as a leader in BTCfi, capturing significant opportunities in this rapidly expanding market.
About CoreFi Strategy Corp.
CoreFi Strategy Corp. specializes in the development of innovative BTCfi technologies that enhance the scalability and functionality of digital assets within the financial sector. CoreFi holds and dual stakes Bitcoin and CORE tokens as part of its treasury strategy.
About Orinswift Ventures Ltd.
Orinswift Ventures Ltd. focuses on exploring and advancing business opportunities that align with dynamic market trends, particularly in the technology sector.
About Core
Core is the Proof of Stake (PoS) layer for Bitcoin, enabling Self-Custodial Bitcoin Staking and supporting an EVM-compatible BTCfi ecosystem. Since April 2024, over 5,700 BTC have been staked with Core, enhancing Bitcoin’s utility and security. Core is the most Bitcoin-aligned EVM blockchain, with ~76% of Bitcoin mining hash power contributing to the network’s security. This breakthrough has amassed millions of Core adopters - over 35M unique addresses, 310M+ transactions, and over 850M TVL since its mainnet launch in January 2023.
Spitaeler schrieb 31.01.25, 08:08
- Anstehende Aufnahme im MSCI global small cap index mit vermutlichen Eindeckungskäufen von 5 - 10 Millionen Aktien ab 06.02.25mitdiskutieren »
- Wahrscheinliche Notierung an der NASDAQ. Mit einem Ergebnis ist in wenigen Tagen zu rechnen.
- CoreFi, SolFi, RippleFi werden mit großem Anteilsbesitz in Partnerschaft mit den Stiftungen von Core/Solana/Ripple eingeführt.
- Weltweite Markterweiterungen mit ETP, *einschließlich der USA*, in Europa, den Nahen Osten, Asien und Afrika
- Einzigartige Position bei Alts ETPs
- Selbst eine Dividende kann sich der CEO vorstellen, wozu ich aber nicht raten würde. Ich würde mir gewinnbringende Anlagen, z.B. Solana wünschen
- Neben dem laufenden Geschäft diverse große Geldanlagen, unter anderem in Solana
- Schwerpunkt auf BTC im Treasury, Ertragsgenerierung durch Core
- Der CEO kauft fast täglich Aktien an
- Der CEO erwartet für dieses Jahr ein EPS von 1 Can Dollar, bei weiter starkem Wachstum. Anmerkungen: Wir stehen Stand gestern beim Schlußkurs bei 4,61 Can Dollar
Ach guckt es euch einfach selbst an und zieht eure Schlüsse und vor allem guckt immer wieder bei CEO.CA rein. Es äußerst spannend dort die Diskussion zu verfolgen.
