    DeFi Technologies stellt monatliches Unternehmens-Update bereit

    Valour meldet 1,4 Mrd. CAD (1,009 Mrd. USD) an verwaltetem Vermögen und monatliche Nettozuflüsse von 48 Mio. CAD (33,5 Mio. USD) im Januar 2025 sowie eine Aktualisierung der Treasury-Str

    Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Verwaltetes Vermögen und robuste monatliche Nettozuflüsse: Zum 31. Januar 2024
    meldete Valour 1,4 Mrd. CAD (1,009 Mrd. USD) an verwaltetem Vermögen (AUM),
    was einem Anstieg von 23 % gegenüber dem Vormonat entspricht, angetrieben
    durch steigende Preise für digitale Vermögenswerte und anhaltende
    Nettozuflüsse von 48 Mio. CAD (33,5 Mio. USD) im Januar, angetrieben durch
    eine starke Nachfrage nach ETPs wie XRP, SUI und DOGE. Valour verzeichnet
    weiterhin rekordverdächtige Handelsvolumina und Zuflüsse, insbesondere nach
    der Einführung von 20 neuen Digital Asset ETPs am Spotlight Stock Market - der
    größten Einführung in der Geschichte von Valour -, wodurch das Portfolio auf
    über 60 ETPs an europäischen Börsen erweitert und die Position als führender
    Emittent von Digital Asset ETPs weiter gefestigt wird Starke Finanzposition :
    Valour beendete den Januar mit einem Bargeld- und USDT-Saldo von etwa CAD27,2
    Millionen (USD18,9 Millionen) , was einem Anstieg von 24,9 % gegenüber dem
    Vormonat entspricht. Die Darlehensverbindlichkeiten blieben mit etwa 8,3 Mio.
    CAD (6 Mio. USD) konstant, was in erster Linie auf die laufende
    Umstrukturierung von Genesis zurückzuführen ist.
    - Fortgeschrittene Treasury-Strategie: Das Unternehmen unterhielt auch ein
    diversifiziertes Portfolio von Vermögenswerten in seiner digitalen
    Vermögensverwaltung, darunter 208,8 BTC (29.111.593 CAD / 20.324.987 USD),
    14.375 SOL (4.286.865 CAD / 2.992.982 USD), 121 ETH (602.810 CAD / 420.867
    USD) und 433.322 AVAX-Token (24.629.461 CAD / 17.195.674 USD). Der Gesamtwert
    des Portfolios belief sich auf ca. 63,4 Millionen CAD (44,2 Millionen USD) ,
    was einem Anstieg von 8,7 % gegenüber dem Vormonat entspricht, der auf einen
    Anstieg der Preise für digitale Vermögenswerte im Vergleich zum Vormonat
    zurückzuführen ist. Das Unternehmen kann sich jederzeit dafür entscheiden,
    seinen Bestand an Bargeld, USDT und eigenen Mitteln in Höhe von 90,6 Mio. CAD
    (63,1 Mio. USD) neu zu verteilen oder zu erhöhen.
    - Von DeFi Technologies betriebene Validierungsknoten: DeFi Technologies
    betreibt drei Validierungsknoten: eine auf Solana (SOL), eine auf CORE, und
    eine weitere auf Cardano (ADA). Das Unternehmen setzt einen Teil seiner 526
    Mio. CAD (367 Mio. USD) in SOL auf seinem Validator-Knotenpunkt ein und
    erzielt damit eine Rendite von etwa 8 %. Wenn die gesamte derzeitige Menge an
    SOL eingesetzt würde, würde sie jährlich etwa 42 Mio. CAD (29 Mio. USD) an
    Einnahmen generieren. Darüber hinaus setzt das Unternehmen einen Teil seiner
    BTC-Bestände, die sich auf insgesamt 362 Mio. CAD (253 Mio. USD) belaufen, auf
