LEM's 'Fit for Growth' to Boost EBIT Amid 2024/25 Challenges
Facing a turbulent financial landscape, LEM HOLDING SA navigates a challenging fiscal year with strategic initiatives to bolster future growth.
- LEM HOLDING SA reported a 27.1% decline in sales for the first nine months of 2024/25, totaling CHF 230.9 million, with a gross profit drop of 32.3% to CHF 100.7 million.
- The company experienced a significant decrease in EBIT, down 71.0% to CHF 20.1 million, and net profit fell by 78.2% to CHF 12.1 million.
- Bookings slightly increased to CHF 188.5 million, with a notable 77.2% rise in the China region, although the overall book-to-bill ratio was 0.82.
- LEM launched the "Fit for Growth" program to streamline operations and enhance competitiveness, expecting an EBIT improvement of CHF 18 to 22 million in 2025/26.
- The company plans to reduce approximately 150 positions, mainly in Europe, and restructure its Executive Committee, effective April 2025.
- LEM confirmed its full-year guidance for 2024/25, projecting sales between CHF 290 to 310 million and a single-digit EBIT margin before restructuring costs.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lem Holding is on 07.02.2025.
