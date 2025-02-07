    69 Aufrufe 69 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Leclanché & Pinnacle Achieve Key Milestone in Partnership

    Pinnacle International and Leclanché embark on a transformative journey to lead the battery market, combining resources to power the future of heavy-duty transportation.

    • Pinnacle International Venture Capital Limited has completed the legal, financial, and technical due diligence review of Leclanché to its satisfaction.
    • The strategic partnership includes a 50/50 joint venture (JV) aimed at producing batteries for heavy-duty applications in road, marine, and railway segments.
    • Pinnacle plans to provide funding for Leclanché's ongoing business and expand its production facility in Willstätt to up to 2 GWh/yr, with an additional facility in the Middle East.
    • Pinnacle will transfer 50% of the JV shares to Leclanché in exchange for newly issued shares, potentially acquiring up to 70% of Leclanché's equity.
    • The partnership aims to establish two advanced production facilities, one in Europe and one in the Middle East, to meet growing regional demand in the battery market.
    • Leclanché is working on bridge financing to sustain operations until JV funding is initiated, with both parties committed to finalizing agreements and initiating funding within six months.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at LECLANCHE is on 28.04.2025.


