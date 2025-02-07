FORTEC Elektronik Updates 2024/25 Forecast: Turnover & Earnings

FORTEC Elektronik AG has adjusted its turnover and earnings forecast for the 2024/2025 financial year due to difficult economic circumstances and cost increases.

Preliminary group turnover for the first half of 2024/2025 was around EUR 36 million, down from EUR 47.0 million the previous year.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the first half of 2024/2025 were approximately EUR 0.2 million, compared to EUR 4.5 million the previous year.

The revised forecast expects a group turnover of EUR 80.0 million to 95.0 million and a group EBIT of EUR 4.0 million to 6.0 million for the full financial year.

The medium-term sales target of EUR 120.0 million to EUR 130.0 million has been postponed from 2026 to 2030.

The half-year report will be available on the FORTEC Group website from 27 March 2025.

The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 18,500EUR and was down -6,09 % compared with the previous day.





