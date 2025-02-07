FORTEC Elektronik: 6-Month Results Lag Behind Last Year

FORTEC Elektronik AG's turnover and results for the first six months of the 2024/2025 financial year are significantly below the previous year's levels.

Group turnover was EUR 36 million, approximately 23% lower than the previous year's EUR 47 million.

Group operating EBIT was EUR 0.2 million, significantly lower than the previous year's EUR 4.5 million, with the EBIT margin decreasing from 9.6% to 0.5%.

The order book as of 31 December 2024 was stable at EUR 56 million.

The company has adjusted its forecast for the 2024/2025 financial year, now expecting a group turnover of EUR 80-95 million and a group EBIT of EUR 4-6 million.

The medium-term turnover target of EUR 120-130 million has been postponed from 2026 to 2030 due to current economic challenges.

The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 18,650EUR and was down -5,33 % compared with the previous day.






