Palfinger AG: Q1 & H1 2025 Earnings Dip, Recovery Expected Later

PALFINGER AG expects a significant downturn in EBIT for Q1 2025, around a third lower than Q1 2024 (EUR 54.7 million).

The decline is attributed to a challenging market environment in 2024.

Order intake in core European markets is recovering, which is expected to positively impact earnings from Q2 2025.

For the first half of 2025, EBIT is anticipated to be significantly below the previous year's figure (EUR 112.2 million for HY1 2024).

Management forecasts an overall economic improvement, with a significant offset of the earnings decline expected in the second half of 2025.

Final figures for fiscal year 2024 will be published on March 5, 2025.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Palfinger is on 05.03.2025.

The price of Palfinger at the time of the news was 22,900EUR and was up +1,44 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,450EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,97 % since publication.





