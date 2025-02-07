    Besonders beachtet!

    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Fortive - Aktie im Rampenlicht - 07.02.2025

    Besonders beachtet! - Fortive - Aktie im Rampenlicht - 07.02.2025
    Foto: zz/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx - picture alliance

    Mit einer Performance von -6,15 % musste die Fortive Aktie an diesem Handelstag, bisher deutliche Verluste hinnehmen.

    Trotz des heutigen Kursrückgangs bleibt für die Aktionäre von Fortive in den letzten drei Monaten ein Gewinn von +12,08 % bestehen.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu S&P 500!
    Long
    5.700,00€
    Basispreis
    4,14
    Ask
    × 14,76
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Short
    6.504,59€
    Basispreis
    4,12
    Ask
    × 14,75
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Der S&P 500 hingegen, ist weniger volatil und hat sich heute nur um +0,02 % geändert.

    Fortive Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results; Introduces First Quarter and Full Year 2025 Outlook


    Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. For the fourth quarter, net earnings were $209 million. For the same period, adjusted net earnings were $406 million. Diluted …


    Fortive

    -6,32 %
    +1,28 %
    +6,51 %
    +12,97 %
    +4,23 %
    +39,70 %
    +29,87 %
    +89,61 %
    ISIN:US34959J1088WKN:A2AJ0F






    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    2 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Besonders beachtet! Fortive - Aktie im Rampenlicht - 07.02.2025 Am 07.02.2025 ist die Fortive Aktie, bisher, um -6,15 % gefallen.