Fortive - Aktie im Rampenlicht - 07.02.2025
Mit einer Performance von -6,15 % musste die Fortive Aktie an diesem Handelstag, bisher deutliche Verluste hinnehmen.
Trotz des heutigen Kursrückgangs bleibt für die Aktionäre von Fortive in den letzten drei Monaten ein Gewinn von +12,08 % bestehen.
Der S&P 500 hingegen, ist weniger volatil und hat sich heute nur um +0,02 % geändert.
Fortive Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results; Introduces First Quarter and Full Year 2025 Outlook
Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. For the fourth quarter, net earnings were $209 million. For the same period, adjusted net earnings were $406 million. Diluted …
-6,32 %
+1,28 %
+6,51 %
+12,97 %
+4,23 %
+39,70 %
+29,87 %
+89,61 %
ISIN:US34959J1088WKN:A2AJ0F
