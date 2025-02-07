Grammer AG: Q4 2024 Earnings Miss, Full-Year Forecast Falls Short
GRAMMER AG faces financial turbulence as it reports a notable dip in Q4 2024 revenue and operating EBIT, reflecting broader economic challenges.
- GRAMMER AG reported a revenue of approximately EUR 449.7 million in Q4 2024, a 14% decline from EUR 522.1 million in Q4 2023.
- Operating EBIT for Q4 2024 fell to around EUR 3.6 million, significantly lower than EUR 30.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
- The decline in revenue and higher costs were attributed to volatile plant utilization and weak demand from OEMs amid macroeconomic uncertainty.
- For the entire fiscal year 2024, Group revenue is expected to be around EUR 1.9 billion, slightly below the forecast of EUR 2 billion.
- Operating EBIT for 2024 is anticipated to be around EUR 41 million, down from the prior year's figure of EUR 56.8 million.
- GRAMMER AG will release its full annual financial statements and 2024 Annual Report on March 28, 2025.
The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Grammer is on 28.03.2025.
The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 5,7500EUR and was down -6,12 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE0005895403WKN:589540
