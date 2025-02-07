OpenAI Expands to Germany

Berlin (ots) - The American artificial intelligence software giant is planning

its first German office in Munich.



The company, best known as the creator of the chatbot ChatGPT, said that the new

office would open in the coming months. As one reason for its expansion, OpenAI

cited the fact that, in Europe, Germany has the greatest number of users, paying

subscribers and API developers building on OpenAI's technology.



"Germany is renowned for its technical expertise, academic excellence and

industrial innovation," said OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman in a

statement. "So it's no surprise it has become a world leader in AI adoption.

Opening our first office in Germany means we can help even more people,

businesses, institutions benefit from AI's possibilities."







2023. Germany Trade & Invest consulted on the firm's expansion.



OpenAI's new home in southern Germany comes after the firm opened offices in

Paris, Brussels and Dublin. It also follows major business investments made in

Germany by IT heavyweights such as Apple, Amazon, Google and IBM and the

enactment of the European Union AI Act.



"The EU has created a solid regulatory framework so that companies producing AI

applications here know that they will meet standards around the world," says

Robert Hermann, CEO of Germany Trade & Invest. "OpenAI's selection of Munich as

its new office location underscores the central importance of Germany, Europe's

largest market, in European artificial intelligence. And it's a major sign of

Munich's growing significance as a deeptech hub."



Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international

business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate

Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German

companies do business abroad.



Contact:



Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager, Germany Trade & Invest,

Friedrichstrasse 60, 10115 Berlin, Germany.

jefferson.chase@gtai.de

+49 30 200099170



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5966556

OTS: Germany Trade & Invest







