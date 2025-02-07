OpenAI Expands to Germany
Berlin (ots) - The American artificial intelligence software giant is planning
its first German office in Munich.
The company, best known as the creator of the chatbot ChatGPT, said that the new
office would open in the coming months. As one reason for its expansion, OpenAI
cited the fact that, in Europe, Germany has the greatest number of users, paying
subscribers and API developers building on OpenAI's technology.
"Germany is renowned for its technical expertise, academic excellence and
industrial innovation," said OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman in a
statement. "So it's no surprise it has become a world leader in AI adoption.
Opening our first office in Germany means we can help even more people,
businesses, institutions benefit from AI's possibilities."
its first German office in Munich.
The company, best known as the creator of the chatbot ChatGPT, said that the new
office would open in the coming months. As one reason for its expansion, OpenAI
cited the fact that, in Europe, Germany has the greatest number of users, paying
subscribers and API developers building on OpenAI's technology.
"Germany is renowned for its technical expertise, academic excellence and
industrial innovation," said OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman in a
statement. "So it's no surprise it has become a world leader in AI adoption.
Opening our first office in Germany means we can help even more people,
businesses, institutions benefit from AI's possibilities."
The company had been in discussions with high-ranking German officials since
2023. Germany Trade & Invest consulted on the firm's expansion.
OpenAI's new home in southern Germany comes after the firm opened offices in
Paris, Brussels and Dublin. It also follows major business investments made in
Germany by IT heavyweights such as Apple, Amazon, Google and IBM and the
enactment of the European Union AI Act.
"The EU has created a solid regulatory framework so that companies producing AI
applications here know that they will meet standards around the world," says
Robert Hermann, CEO of Germany Trade & Invest. "OpenAI's selection of Munich as
its new office location underscores the central importance of Germany, Europe's
largest market, in European artificial intelligence. And it's a major sign of
Munich's growing significance as a deeptech hub."
Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
companies do business abroad.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager, Germany Trade & Invest,
Friedrichstrasse 60, 10115 Berlin, Germany.
jefferson.chase@gtai.de
+49 30 200099170
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5966556
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
2023. Germany Trade & Invest consulted on the firm's expansion.
OpenAI's new home in southern Germany comes after the firm opened offices in
Paris, Brussels and Dublin. It also follows major business investments made in
Germany by IT heavyweights such as Apple, Amazon, Google and IBM and the
enactment of the European Union AI Act.
"The EU has created a solid regulatory framework so that companies producing AI
applications here know that they will meet standards around the world," says
Robert Hermann, CEO of Germany Trade & Invest. "OpenAI's selection of Munich as
its new office location underscores the central importance of Germany, Europe's
largest market, in European artificial intelligence. And it's a major sign of
Munich's growing significance as a deeptech hub."
Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
companies do business abroad.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager, Germany Trade & Invest,
Friedrichstrasse 60, 10115 Berlin, Germany.
jefferson.chase@gtai.de
+49 30 200099170
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5966556
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
Autor folgen