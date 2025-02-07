    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    OpenAI Expands to Germany

    Berlin (ots) - The American artificial intelligence software giant is planning
    its first German office in Munich.

    The company, best known as the creator of the chatbot ChatGPT, said that the new
    office would open in the coming months. As one reason for its expansion, OpenAI
    cited the fact that, in Europe, Germany has the greatest number of users, paying
    subscribers and API developers building on OpenAI's technology.

    "Germany is renowned for its technical expertise, academic excellence and
    industrial innovation," said OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman in a
    statement. "So it's no surprise it has become a world leader in AI adoption.
    Opening our first office in Germany means we can help even more people,
    businesses, institutions benefit from AI's possibilities."

    The company had been in discussions with high-ranking German officials since
    2023. Germany Trade & Invest consulted on the firm's expansion.

    OpenAI's new home in southern Germany comes after the firm opened offices in
    Paris, Brussels and Dublin. It also follows major business investments made in
    Germany by IT heavyweights such as Apple, Amazon, Google and IBM and the
    enactment of the European Union AI Act.

    "The EU has created a solid regulatory framework so that companies producing AI
    applications here know that they will meet standards around the world," says
    Robert Hermann, CEO of Germany Trade & Invest. "OpenAI's selection of Munich as
    its new office location underscores the central importance of Germany, Europe's
    largest market, in European artificial intelligence. And it's a major sign of
    Munich's growing significance as a deeptech hub."

    Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
    business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
    Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
    companies do business abroad.

