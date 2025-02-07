Mynaric Boosts Finances with $28M Loan, Restructures $25M Debt
Mynaric AG is taking decisive steps to secure its future, navigating financial challenges with new loans and a restructuring plan under StaRUG, aiming to stabilize operations and avert insolvency.
- Mynaric AG has secured a new USD 28 million bridge loan and extended the maturity of three existing bridge loans totaling USD 21.5 million.
- The company has also agreed to a USD 25 million restructuring loan to support its production plan and ongoing operations.
- Mynaric is undergoing financial restructuring under the German Corporate Stabilization and Restructuring Act (StaRUG).
- The restructuring plan includes waiving existing term loans and bridge loans, with a capital reduction to zero followed by a capital increase without subscription rights for current shareholders.
- The company anticipates that the StaRUG proceedings will conclude in Q2 2025, which may lead to a full delisting and loss of investment for existing shareholders.
- Mynaric's management believes that without these restructuring measures, the company would face insolvency due to high debt and deteriorating liquidity.
The price of Mynaric at the time of the news was 1,3300EUR and was up +18,22 % compared with the previous day.
+8,23 %
-39,07 %
-60,50 %
-77,21 %
-94,22 %
-97,05 %
-97,84 %
-97,95 %
ISIN:DE000A31C305WKN:A31C30
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
