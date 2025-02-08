Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 06/25
Foto: Paul Sakuma - dpa
Liebe wallstreetONLINE Nutzer,
in wöchentlichen Abschnitten bieten wir Ihnen die 5 Top und Flop Aktien der Kalenderwoche 06/25, übersichtlich in einer Chartgalerie dargestellt, an. Es werden jeweils die Top und Flop Aktien folgender Indizes in einer Galerie gezeigt: DAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones, US Tech 100, E-Stoxx 50, SMI, ATX, Hang Seng.
Die Zusammenstellung steht Ihnen am Samstag, mit den Daten der vergangenen Woche zur Verfügung. Abonnieren Sie jetzt den Autor um stets auf dem Laufenden zu sein.
Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, kumulierten Wertpapier Darstellung!
DAXTecDAXDow JonesUS Tech 100E-Stoxx 50SMIATXHang Seng
DAX Top 1
Heidelberg Materials
Performance KW 06/25: +5,80 %
DAX Top 2
Vonovia
Performance KW 06/25: +4,96 %
DAX Top 3
Zalando
Performance KW 06/25: +4,31 %
DAX Top 4
Commerzbank
Performance KW 06/25: +3,28 %
DAX Top 5
Rheinmetall
Performance KW 06/25: -4,44 %
DAX Flop 1
Merck
Performance KW 06/25: -5,93 %
DAX Flop 2
Qiagen NV Registered Shs
Performance KW 06/25: -7,39 %
DAX Flop 3
Sartorius Vz.
Performance KW 06/25: -10,00 %
DAX Flop 4
Porsche AG
Performance KW 06/25: -10,53 %
DAX Flop 5
TecDAX Top 1
Eckert & Ziegler
Performance KW 06/25: +9,40 %
TecDAX Top 2
Nagarro
Performance KW 06/25: +6,69 %
TecDAX Top 3
Evotec
Performance KW 06/25: +5,26 %
TecDAX Top 4
Nemetschek
Performance KW 06/25: +3,18 %
TecDAX Top 5
Elmos Semiconductor
Performance KW 06/25: -2,83 %
TecDAX Flop 1
IONOS Group
Performance KW 06/25: -4,78 %
TecDAX Flop 2
Qiagen NV Registered Shs
Performance KW 06/25: -7,39 %
TecDAX Flop 3
SILTRONIC AG
Performance KW 06/25: -8,09 %
TecDAX Flop 4
Sartorius Vz.
Performance KW 06/25: -10,00 %
TecDAX Flop 5
NVIDIA
Performance KW 06/25: +5,05 %
Dow Jones Top 1
Cisco Systems
Performance KW 06/25: +2,91 %
Dow Jones Top 2
Walmart
Performance KW 06/25: +2,53 %
Dow Jones Top 3
Amgen
Performance KW 06/25: +2,48 %
Dow Jones Top 4
JPMorgan Chase
Performance KW 06/25: +2,10 %
Dow Jones Top 5
Salesforce
Performance KW 06/25: -5,52 %
Dow Jones Flop 1
Apple
Performance KW 06/25: -7,15 %
Dow Jones Flop 2
Honeywell International
Performance KW 06/25: -8,25 %
Dow Jones Flop 3
Merck & Co
Performance KW 06/25: -12,22 %
Dow Jones Flop 4
Nike (B)
Performance KW 06/25: -12,55 %
Dow Jones Flop 5
Palantir
Performance KW 06/25: +36,22 %
US Tech 100 Top 1
Take-Two Interactive Software
Performance KW 06/25: +9,17 %
US Tech 100 Top 2
MercadoLibre
Performance KW 06/25: +8,87 %
US Tech 100 Top 3
IDEXX Laboratories
Performance KW 06/25: +8,31 %
US Tech 100 Top 4
Marriott International Registered (A)
Performance KW 06/25: +7,25 %
US Tech 100 Top 5
Honeywell International
Performance KW 06/25: -8,25 %
US Tech 100 Flop 1
Alphabet
Performance KW 06/25: -8,36 %
US Tech 100 Flop 2
Tesla
Performance KW 06/25: -10,18 %
US Tech 100 Flop 3
Advanced Micro Devices
Performance KW 06/25: -10,48 %
US Tech 100 Flop 4
PayPal
Performance KW 06/25: -14,04 %
US Tech 100 Flop 5
E-Stoxx 50 Top 1
Banco Santander
Performance KW 06/25: +9,97 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 2
UniCredit
Performance KW 06/25: +4,23 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 3
BNP Paribas (A)
Performance KW 06/25: +4,05 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 4
Prosus Registered (N)
Performance KW 06/25: +4,03 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 5
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Performance KW 06/25: -2,79 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 1
Mercedes-Benz Group
Performance KW 06/25: -2,87 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 2
Bayer
Performance KW 06/25: -3,14 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 3
Stellantis
Performance KW 06/25: -3,40 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 4
Pernod Ricard
Performance KW 06/25: -4,09 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 5
Lonza Group
Performance KW 06/25: +4,33 %
SMI Top 1
Holcim
Performance KW 06/25: +2,62 %
SMI Top 2
Swiss Re
Performance KW 06/25: +1,61 %
SMI Top 3
Novartis
Performance KW 06/25: +1,43 %
SMI Top 4
Zurich Insurance Group
Performance KW 06/25: +1,33 %
SMI Top 5
Logitech International
Performance KW 06/25: -1,66 %
SMI Flop 1
Givaudan
Performance KW 06/25: -3,09 %
SMI Flop 2
Kuehne + Nagel International
Performance KW 06/25: -3,14 %
SMI Flop 3
Sonova Holding
Performance KW 06/25: -3,95 %
SMI Flop 4
UBS Group
Performance KW 06/25: -6,13 %
SMI Flop 5
Wienerberger
Performance KW 06/25: +9,49 %
ATX Top 1
voestalpine
Performance KW 06/25: +9,45 %
ATX Top 2
Raiffeisen Bank International
Performance KW 06/25: +5,61 %
ATX Top 3
Mayr-Melnhof Karton
Performance KW 06/25: +5,02 %
ATX Top 4
Erste Group Bank
Performance KW 06/25: +4,39 %
ATX Top 5
Verbund Akt.(A)
Performance KW 06/25: -1,30 %
ATX Flop 1
Lenzing
Performance KW 06/25: -1,59 %
ATX Flop 2
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment
Performance KW 06/25: -2,02 %
ATX Flop 3
OMV
Performance KW 06/25: -2,91 %
ATX Flop 4
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Performance KW 06/25: -13,64 %
ATX Flop 5
Lenovo Group
Performance KW 06/25: +30,70 %
Hang Seng Top 1
BYD Electronic (International)
Performance KW 06/25: +27,15 %
Hang Seng Top 2
Geely Automobile Holdings
Performance KW 06/25: +21,68 %
Hang Seng Top 3
BYD
Performance KW 06/25: +19,52 %
Hang Seng Top 4
Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
Performance KW 06/25: +15,30 %
Hang Seng Top 5
JD.com Registered (A)
Performance KW 06/25: -4,00 %
Hang Seng Flop 1
New Oriental Education & Technology Group
Performance KW 06/25: -4,90 %
Hang Seng Flop 2
Baidu Registered (A) (A)
Performance KW 06/25: -5,11 %
Hang Seng Flop 3
Sands China
Performance KW 06/25: -10,62 %
Hang Seng Flop 4
Galaxy Entertainment Group
Performance KW 06/25: -12,83 %
Hang Seng Flop 5
