GEA Boosts Global Impact with New Foundation & Community Growth
The GEA Foundation is a beacon of hope, driving global change through strategic initiatives. With a focus on education, poverty alleviation, clean resources, and disaster relief, it aims to make a tangible impact. By pledging 1% of profits and partnering with UNICEF, GEA fosters meaningful collaborations. The Berlin launch underscored the importance of STEM education, paving the way for future innovators.
Foto: Karl F. Schöfmann - picture alliance / imageBROKER
- GEA Group has established the GEA Foundation to enhance its global community engagement and focus on sustainability goals.
- The foundation's initiatives are centered around four strategic pillars: education and science promotion, combating child poverty, improving access to clean water and renewable energy, and disaster relief.
- GEA commits to donating 1% of its annual profits to charitable causes, with the foundation serving as a central hub for these efforts.
- The foundation collaborates closely with strategic partners, including UNICEF Germany, to implement projects in the defined focus areas and report progress quarterly.
- The partnership with UNICEF emphasizes educational programs in STEM fields, enabling children in Peru and India to acquire essential skills for future careers.
- The foundation's launch event in Berlin included discussions on improving STEM education based on a survey of students and teachers, highlighting the need for practical relevance and career clarity in these subjects.
