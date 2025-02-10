Eleving Group Reveals 2024 Year-End Results
Eleving Group's financial triumph in 2024 was marked by record revenues, robust profit growth, and strategic advancements, setting a new benchmark in its corporate journey.
- Eleving Group achieved its strongest financial performance in 2024, with revenues of EUR 217.0 million, a 15% increase from 2023.
- The Group's adjusted EBITDA reached a record high of EUR 90.0 million, a 16% increase compared to the previous year.
- Total net profit for 2024 was EUR 29.6 million, a 21% increase from the previous year, with an adjusted net profit of EUR 32.2 million after accounting for a Romanian VAT liability.
- Loan issuance volumes increased by 26.8% to EUR 368.6 million, driven by organic demand, strategic modifications, and digitalization efforts.
- Eleving Group completed the largest IPO in Nasdaq Riga's history, using proceeds for bond redemption, loan repayment, and growth initiatives.
- The Group improved its equity position to EUR 108.2 million and maintained a strong capitalization ratio of 29.3%, enhancing its ability to raise funds.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte