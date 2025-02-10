Borussia Dortmund's H1 2024/25 Figures: Early Insights Revealed!

Borussia Dortmund reported a consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 8.8 million for H1 2024/2025, down from EUR 77.6 million in the previous year.

The decline in EBT was primarily due to a EUR 60.2 million decrease in net transfer income compared to the previous year.

Consolidated net profit for the first half of the year was EUR 7.7 million, significantly lower than EUR 70.6 million in the same period last year.

Total consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 244.5 million, a decrease from EUR 256.5 million in the previous year, with various income sources showing mixed results.

Net transfer income fell to EUR 22.2 million from EUR 82.4 million in the previous year, reflecting reduced transfer activity.

Personnel expenses decreased by EUR 8.6 million, while depreciation and amortization increased by EUR 3.0 million, leading to a consolidated financial result of EUR -0.3 million.

