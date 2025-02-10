SNP Backs Carlyle's Cash Takeover: A Game-Changer for Investors!
SNP's boards back Carlyle's takeover, seeing it as a fair and strategic move to boost growth. Shareholders have until March 7, 2025, to decide, as SNP continues its global transformation journey.
- SNP's Executive and Supervisory Boards recommend acceptance of Carlyle's voluntary public cash takeover offer.
- The offer price of €61.00 per share is deemed fair and appropriate, supported by an external fairness opinion.
- The partnership with Carlyle is expected to enhance SNP's long-term growth and market position.
- The acceptance period for shareholders to tender their shares runs from January 31, 2025, to March 7, 2025.
- SNP's CEO emphasizes the company's significant growth and transformation over the past two years, making the current offer attractive.
- SNP is a global leader in data-enabled transformation, serving over 3,000 customers across 80 countries.
