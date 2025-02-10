SNP Backs Carlyle's Cash Takeover: A Game-Changer for Investors!

SNP's Executive and Supervisory Boards recommend acceptance of Carlyle's voluntary public cash takeover offer.

The offer price of €61.00 per share is deemed fair and appropriate, supported by an external fairness opinion.

The partnership with Carlyle is expected to enhance SNP's long-term growth and market position.

The acceptance period for shareholders to tender their shares runs from January 31, 2025, to March 7, 2025.

SNP's CEO emphasizes the company's significant growth and transformation over the past two years, making the current offer attractive.

SNP is a global leader in data-enabled transformation, serving over 3,000 customers across 80 countries.

