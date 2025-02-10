Amadeus FiRe AG: Reveals Preliminary 2024 Financials (Unaudited)

Amadeus Fire Group reported a slight revenue decline to €436.9 million for the 2024 financial year, a decrease of 1.2% from the previous year's €442.4 million.

The operating gross profit margin decreased slightly to 54.2% from 55.0% the previous year, resulting in an operating gross profit of €236.7 million, down 2.8%.

Operating earnings (EBITA) saw a significant decline of around 21%, amounting to €55.5 million, which is below the group's forecast range for 2024.

The decline in operating earnings is attributed to lower profits in the Personnel Services segment and investments in digital transformation.

The announcement was made in accordance with Article 17 MAR of the EU Regulation No 596/2014, and further details are available on the company's website.

Amadeus Fire AG is listed on the SDAX and operates in the regulated markets of Frankfurt, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, and Tradegate Exchange.

The next important date, Mid-February 2025: Publication of preliminary unaudited financial figures for the fiscal year 2024., at Amadeus FiRe is on 12.02.2025.

The price of Amadeus FiRe at the time of the news was 77,80EUR and was down -2,57 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.687,12PKT (+0,63 %).





