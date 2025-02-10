MIDEUROPA-BACKED DIAGNOSTYKA MAKES ITS WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE DEBUT
London (ots/PRNewswire) - MidEuropa, a leading private equity investor with deep
roots in Central Europe, announces that its portfolio company, Diagnostyka, a
leading provider of medical diagnostic services in Poland, has debuted on the
Warsaw Stock Exchange on Friday, February 7, 2025.
The market closing price on the first day of trading puts Diagnostyka's market
capitalisation at over EUR1 billion. Diagnostyka thus ranks as the
second-largest publicly listed healthcare services provider in Central Europe
and among the top seven largest listed sector players in Europe.
At the IPO share price of PLN 105, which was at the top of the price range, the
share offering raised gross proceeds of just over EUR400 million for MidEuropa
fund investors. The offering attracted significant interest from international
and domestic investors. The retail tranche, which represented 5% of the total
offering, was also met with strong demand, resulting in an order reduction rate
of 94%.
Diagnostyka, founded by its CEO together with two co-founders 27 years ago, has
enjoyed impressive and sustained growth throughout its history. Thanks to a
well-executed buy-and-build consolidation strategy, coupled with investments in
large-scale and technologically advanced laboratory infrastructure and
digitalisation, Diagnostyka has gradually transformed from a regional,
founder-led business into a national champion. Its scale and comprehensive scope
of service ensure the Company plays a critical role in offering good and
expanding access to diagnostic services to the over 20 million patients it
serves annually.
Matthew Strassberg, MidEuropa Partner and Head of Healthcare, said: "The
significant interest from international and domestic investors in Diagnostyka's
share offering validates the Company's focused strategy and long-standing track
record of consistently strong execution. We feel privileged to have had an
opportunity to contribute to the Company's journey, serving early on as a
catalyst for the acceleration of Diagnostyka's transformation into the clear
market leader in the Polish diagnostic healthcare services. During our
investment, the Company expanded through over 120 acquisitions, driving
consistent revenue growth of 24 per cent per annum, and increasing the number of
laboratory tests by a factor of eight. We are confident that Diagnostyka has a
great future, and we wish the Company, its founders and the entire management
team continued success."
Dr Jakub Swadzba, CEO and co-Founder of Diagnostyka, commented: " We want to
thank MidEuropa for their constructive, value-add support during our 13-year
partnership. MidEuropa's investment, which has lasted nearly half of our
