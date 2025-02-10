MIDEUROPA-BACKED DIAGNOSTYKA MAKES ITS WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE DEBUT

London (ots/PRNewswire) - MidEuropa, a leading private equity investor with deep

roots in Central Europe, announces that its portfolio company, Diagnostyka, a

leading provider of medical diagnostic services in Poland, has debuted on the

Warsaw Stock Exchange on Friday, February 7, 2025.



The market closing price on the first day of trading puts Diagnostyka's market

capitalisation at over EUR1 billion. Diagnostyka thus ranks as the

second-largest publicly listed healthcare services provider in Central Europe

and among the top seven largest listed sector players in Europe.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte Banco Santander Aktie Beiträge: 738 Beiträge:

At the IPO share price of PLN 105, which was at the top of the price range, theshare offering raised gross proceeds of just over EUR400 million for MidEuropafund investors. The offering attracted significant interest from internationaland domestic investors. The retail tranche, which represented 5% of the totaloffering, was also met with strong demand, resulting in an order reduction rateof 94%.Diagnostyka, founded by its CEO together with two co-founders 27 years ago, hasenjoyed impressive and sustained growth throughout its history. Thanks to awell-executed buy-and-build consolidation strategy, coupled with investments inlarge-scale and technologically advanced laboratory infrastructure anddigitalisation, Diagnostyka has gradually transformed from a regional,founder-led business into a national champion. Its scale and comprehensive scopeof service ensure the Company plays a critical role in offering good andexpanding access to diagnostic services to the over 20 million patients itserves annually.Matthew Strassberg, MidEuropa Partner and Head of Healthcare, said: "Thesignificant interest from international and domestic investors in Diagnostyka'sshare offering validates the Company's focused strategy and long-standing trackrecord of consistently strong execution. We feel privileged to have had anopportunity to contribute to the Company's journey, serving early on as acatalyst for the acceleration of Diagnostyka's transformation into the clearmarket leader in the Polish diagnostic healthcare services. During ourinvestment, the Company expanded through over 120 acquisitions, drivingconsistent revenue growth of 24 per cent per annum, and increasing the number oflaboratory tests by a factor of eight. We are confident that Diagnostyka has agreat future, and we wish the Company, its founders and the entire managementteam continued success."Dr Jakub Swadzba, CEO and co-Founder of Diagnostyka, commented: " We want tothank MidEuropa for their constructive, value-add support during our 13-yearpartnership. MidEuropa's investment, which has lasted nearly half of our