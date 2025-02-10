    53 Aufrufe 53 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    MIDEUROPA-BACKED DIAGNOSTYKA MAKES ITS WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE DEBUT

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - MidEuropa, a leading private equity investor with deep
    roots in Central Europe, announces that its portfolio company, Diagnostyka, a
    leading provider of medical diagnostic services in Poland, has debuted on the
    Warsaw Stock Exchange on Friday, February 7, 2025.

    The market closing price on the first day of trading puts Diagnostyka's market
    capitalisation at over EUR1 billion. Diagnostyka thus ranks as the
    second-largest publicly listed healthcare services provider in Central Europe
    and among the top seven largest listed sector players in Europe.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Banco Santander!
    Long
    5,10€
    Basispreis
    0,42
    Ask
    × 12,82
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Short
    5,90€
    Basispreis
    0,47
    Ask
    × 12,25
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    At the IPO share price of PLN 105, which was at the top of the price range, the
    share offering raised gross proceeds of just over EUR400 million for MidEuropa
    fund investors. The offering attracted significant interest from international
    and domestic investors. The retail tranche, which represented 5% of the total
    offering, was also met with strong demand, resulting in an order reduction rate
    of 94%.

    Diagnostyka, founded by its CEO together with two co-founders 27 years ago, has
    enjoyed impressive and sustained growth throughout its history. Thanks to a
    well-executed buy-and-build consolidation strategy, coupled with investments in
    large-scale and technologically advanced laboratory infrastructure and
    digitalisation, Diagnostyka has gradually transformed from a regional,
    founder-led business into a national champion. Its scale and comprehensive scope
    of service ensure the Company plays a critical role in offering good and
    expanding access to diagnostic services to the over 20 million patients it
    serves annually.

    Matthew Strassberg, MidEuropa Partner and Head of Healthcare, said: "The
    significant interest from international and domestic investors in Diagnostyka's
    share offering validates the Company's focused strategy and long-standing track
    record of consistently strong execution. We feel privileged to have had an
    opportunity to contribute to the Company's journey, serving early on as a
    catalyst for the acceleration of Diagnostyka's transformation into the clear
    market leader in the Polish diagnostic healthcare services. During our
    investment, the Company expanded through over 120 acquisitions, driving
    consistent revenue growth of 24 per cent per annum, and increasing the number of
    laboratory tests by a factor of eight. We are confident that Diagnostyka has a
    great future, and we wish the Company, its founders and the entire management
    team continued success."

    Dr Jakub Swadzba, CEO and co-Founder of Diagnostyka, commented: " We want to
    thank MidEuropa for their constructive, value-add support during our 13-year
    partnership. MidEuropa's investment, which has lasted nearly half of our
    Seite 1 von 2


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    3 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    MIDEUROPA-BACKED DIAGNOSTYKA MAKES ITS WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE DEBUT MidEuropa, a leading private equity investor with deep roots in Central Europe, announces that its portfolio company, Diagnostyka, a leading provider of medical diagnostic services in Poland, has debuted on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on Friday, …