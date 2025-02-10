Amadeus FiRe's 2024 Financial Insights: Key Figures Unveiled!

Amadeus Fire Group reported an operating profit margin (EBITA) of approximately 13% for the 2024 financial year.

The German economy experienced a -0.2% drop in GDP in 2024, with a negative trend in employment and rising unemployment rates.

The company faced a decline in revenue to €436.9 million, down 1.2% from €442.4 million in the previous year.

Operating gross profit margin decreased to 54.2%, with a total operating gross profit of €236.7 million, a 2.8% decline from the previous year.

Operating earnings (EBITA) fell by around 21% to €55.5 million, missing the lower end of the company's forecast by €1.5 million.

The Personnel Services segment was particularly affected by client uncertainty and a decline in revenue from temporary staffing and permanent placement.

