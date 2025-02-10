Amadeus FiRe's 2024 Financial Insights: Key Figures Unveiled!
Amadeus Fire Group faced a turbulent 2024, marked by a 13% operating profit margin and revenue challenges amid Germany's economic downturn.
- Amadeus Fire Group reported an operating profit margin (EBITA) of approximately 13% for the 2024 financial year.
- The German economy experienced a -0.2% drop in GDP in 2024, with a negative trend in employment and rising unemployment rates.
- The company faced a decline in revenue to €436.9 million, down 1.2% from €442.4 million in the previous year.
- Operating gross profit margin decreased to 54.2%, with a total operating gross profit of €236.7 million, a 2.8% decline from the previous year.
- Operating earnings (EBITA) fell by around 21% to €55.5 million, missing the lower end of the company's forecast by €1.5 million.
- The Personnel Services segment was particularly affected by client uncertainty and a decline in revenue from temporary staffing and permanent placement.
The next important date, Mid-February 2025: Publication of preliminary unaudited financial figures for the fiscal year 2024., at Amadeus FiRe is on 12.02.2025.
The price of Amadeus FiRe at the time of the news was 77,95EUR and was down -2,38 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 77,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,45 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.685,95PKT (+0,62 %).
ISIN:DE0005093108WKN:509310
