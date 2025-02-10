ITU's AI for Good Global Summit 2025 to tackle the rise of autonomous AI

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - UN agency for digital technologies rallies global AI

leaders to address the opportunities and risks presented by AI agents, low-cost

AI models, and the next wave of accelerated AI development.



A new wave of autonomous AI-capable of reasoning, acting independently, and

scaling at unprecedented speed-is rapidly reshaping the technological landscape.

The rise of "agentic AI" and powerful, low-cost AI models is making artificial

intelligence cheaper, more widely available, and potentially more energy

efficient-but also harder to regulate. With some prominent CEOs predicting

human-level AI within two to three years, concerns are mounting over safety

risks, weakened guardrails, and the challenge of responsible governance.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

These pressing issues will be at the centre of the AI for Good Global Summit2025 (https://aiforgood.itu.int/summit25/) , the United Nations' leadingplatform advancing AI in service of sustainable development, in Geneva,Switzerland from 8 to 11 July 2025. The four-day gathering will also showcaseprogress on advanced robotics, autonomous mobility, quantum computing, AI inspace, and brain-computer interfaces.Organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the UN agency fordigital technologies, the goal of AI for Good is to identify trustworthyapplications of AI, build AI skills and standards, and strengthen globaldialogue on AI governance for sustainable development."As AI development accelerates, so does the urgency to keep innovation alignedwith the Sustainable Development Goals," said ITU Secretary-General DoreenBogdan-Martin. "AI for Good is where the world comes together to ensure thesetechnologies are safe, responsible, and leave no one behind."Tackling AI's biggest questionsAt the AI for Good Global Summit 2025, leading experts from governments,industry, academia, civil society, and the UN will explore how AI is reshapingour world, tackling urgent challenges such as safety, employment,sustainability, privacy, security, governance, and its broader societal andeconomic impacts.Among the AI visionaries (https://aiforgood.itu.int/summit25/#summit-speakers)set to present are Geoffrey Hinton, AI pioneer and Nobel Prize winner; YoshuaBengio, Founder and Scientific Director of Mila - Quebec AI Institute and TuringAward winner; Sasha Luccioni, AI & Climate Lead of open-source AI developerHugging Face; and other prominent voices on AI. The full list of speakers ishere (https://aiforgood.itu.int/summit25/#summit-speakers) .Acting on global AI priorities