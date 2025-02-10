ITU's AI for Good Global Summit 2025 to tackle the rise of autonomous AI
Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - UN agency for digital technologies rallies global AI
leaders to address the opportunities and risks presented by AI agents, low-cost
AI models, and the next wave of accelerated AI development.
A new wave of autonomous AI-capable of reasoning, acting independently, and
scaling at unprecedented speed-is rapidly reshaping the technological landscape.
The rise of "agentic AI" and powerful, low-cost AI models is making artificial
intelligence cheaper, more widely available, and potentially more energy
efficient-but also harder to regulate. With some prominent CEOs predicting
human-level AI within two to three years, concerns are mounting over safety
risks, weakened guardrails, and the challenge of responsible governance.
These pressing issues will be at the centre of the AI for Good Global Summit
2025 (https://aiforgood.itu.int/summit25/) , the United Nations' leading
platform advancing AI in service of sustainable development, in Geneva,
Switzerland from 8 to 11 July 2025. The four-day gathering will also showcase
progress on advanced robotics, autonomous mobility, quantum computing, AI in
space, and brain-computer interfaces.
Organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the UN agency for
digital technologies, the goal of AI for Good is to identify trustworthy
applications of AI, build AI skills and standards, and strengthen global
dialogue on AI governance for sustainable development.
"As AI development accelerates, so does the urgency to keep innovation aligned
with the Sustainable Development Goals," said ITU Secretary-General Doreen
Bogdan-Martin. "AI for Good is where the world comes together to ensure these
technologies are safe, responsible, and leave no one behind."
Tackling AI's biggest questions
At the AI for Good Global Summit 2025, leading experts from governments,
industry, academia, civil society, and the UN will explore how AI is reshaping
our world, tackling urgent challenges such as safety, employment,
sustainability, privacy, security, governance, and its broader societal and
economic impacts.
Among the AI visionaries (https://aiforgood.itu.int/summit25/#summit-speakers)
set to present are Geoffrey Hinton, AI pioneer and Nobel Prize winner; Yoshua
Bengio, Founder and Scientific Director of Mila - Quebec AI Institute and Turing
Award winner; Sasha Luccioni, AI & Climate Lead of open-source AI developer
Hugging Face; and other prominent voices on AI. The full list of speakers is
here (https://aiforgood.itu.int/summit25/#summit-speakers) .
Acting on global AI priorities
