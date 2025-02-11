TUI's 10th Quarter of Growth: Hotels, Cruises & Musement Lead the Way

TUI Group reported its 10th consecutive quarter of underlying EBIT growth, driven by strong performance in Hotels, Cruises, and TUI Musement.

Q1 revenue increased by 13% to €4.9 billion, supported by higher demand and improved pricing.

The company experienced a 6% increase in customers, with dynamic package guests rising by 18%.

Fitch rated TUI Group with a BB credit rating and a stable outlook, marking a return to pre-pandemic credit rating territory.

TUI Group reaffirmed its FY25 guidance, expecting revenue growth of 5%-10% and underlying EBIT growth of 7%-10%.

TUI's sustainability efforts were recognized with an "A" rating from the CDP, highlighting its leadership in corporate climate change action.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at TUI is on 11.02.2025.

