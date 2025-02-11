NORMA Group: Stable Profitability in Challenging 2024

NORMA Group completed the financial year 2024 with sales of approximately EUR 1.2 billion and an adjusted EBIT of EUR 92.3 million, maintaining an EBIT margin of 8.0%.

The company achieved a strong net operating cash flow of EUR 105.4 million, despite a 5.5% decrease in sales compared to 2023.

The divestment process for the Water Management business has been initiated to focus more on core joining technology.

The acquisition of Italian irrigation specialist Teco contributed positively to sales growth, while currency effects had a negative impact.

Q4 2024 saw a 6.9% decrease in sales compared to Q4 2023, with weak demand in Europe and China affecting sales volume.

Final audited figures for 2024 and the outlook for 2025 will be presented on March 31, 2025.

The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 17,190EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,380EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,11 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.693,98PKT (+0,67 %).





