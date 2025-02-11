CANCOM SE: Surpasses 2024 Goals, Boosts Cashflow Again!

CANCOM achieved its 2024 forecast and increased sales by 14.4% to €1,742.2 million.

Gross profit rose by 19.1% to €693.3 million.

EBITDA was €113.1 million, slightly down from the previous year's €115.7 million.

Operating cashflow significantly increased to €192.9 million from €94.6 million the previous year.

The Annual Report for 2024 will be published on 31 March 2025.

CANCOM offers a comprehensive portfolio of IT solutions and services, with over 5,600 employees and around 80 locations in Europe.

The next important date, Preliminary result for fiscal year 2024, at CANCOM SE is on 11.02.2025.

The price of CANCOM SE at the time of the news was 25,43EUR and was down -0,31 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.678,02PKT (-0,11 %).





