CANCOM SE: Surpasses 2024 Goals, Boosts Cashflow Again!
CANCOM has set a remarkable benchmark in 2024, showcasing impressive growth and resilience. With a 14.4% surge in sales and a 19.1% rise in gross profit, the company has exceeded expectations. Despite a slight dip in EBITDA, operating cashflow saw a dramatic increase, nearly doubling from the previous year. Operating across Europe with a robust team of over 5,600, CANCOM continues to deliver cutting-edge IT solutions.
Foto: CANCOM SE
- CANCOM achieved its 2024 forecast and increased sales by 14.4% to €1,742.2 million.
- Gross profit rose by 19.1% to €693.3 million.
- EBITDA was €113.1 million, slightly down from the previous year's €115.7 million.
- Operating cashflow significantly increased to €192.9 million from €94.6 million the previous year.
- The Annual Report for 2024 will be published on 31 March 2025.
- CANCOM offers a comprehensive portfolio of IT solutions and services, with over 5,600 employees and around 80 locations in Europe.
The next important date, Preliminary result for fiscal year 2024, at CANCOM SE is on 11.02.2025.
The price of CANCOM SE at the time of the news was 25,43EUR and was down -0,31 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.678,02PKT (-0,11 %).
ISIN:DE0005419105WKN:541910
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
