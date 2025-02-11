Mensch und Maschine Software SE Reveals 2024 Preliminary Results
Mensch und Maschine Software SE has set a new benchmark with its impressive 2024 performance. With a record cash flow surge of 19% and a proposed 12% dividend hike, the company showcases robust growth. Sales climbed to EUR 325 million, while gross profit reached EUR 174.5 million, marking a 3.5% increase. Looking ahead, the management forecasts significant growth for 2025, with final 2024 figures to be revealed in March.
- Mensch und Maschine Software SE reported solid preliminary results for 2024, with a record cash flow increase of 19% and a proposed dividend increase of 12%.
- Sales for 2024 reached approximately EUR 325 million, slightly above the previous year's EUR 322.31 million.
- Gross profit rose to around EUR 174.5 million, reflecting a 3.5% increase, with a gross margin jump to about 70% in Q4.
- Operating profit (EBIT) was approximately EUR 46.4 million, slightly below last year's figure, while net profit increased to about EUR 29.9 million, a 3.6% rise.
- The management anticipates growth of 9-18% in EBIT or EPS for 2025, with further increases in dividends planned.
- Final audited figures for 2024 will be disclosed on March 13, 2025, and may differ from the preliminary results.
The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Mensch und Maschine Software is on 13.03.2025.
The price of Mensch und Maschine Software at the time of the news was 52,60EUR and was up +1,45 % compared with the previous
day.
+1,54 %
+0,39 %
-4,09 %
-7,19 %
0,00 %
-6,69 %
+7,04 %
+773,18 %
+390,72 %
ISIN:DE0006580806WKN:658080
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte