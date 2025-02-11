73 0 Kommentare Mensch und Maschine Software SE Reveals 2024 Preliminary Results

Mensch und Maschine Software SE has set a new benchmark with its impressive 2024 performance. With a record cash flow surge of 19% and a proposed 12% dividend hike, the company showcases robust growth. Sales climbed to EUR 325 million, while gross profit reached EUR 174.5 million, marking a 3.5% increase. Looking ahead, the management forecasts significant growth for 2025, with final 2024 figures to be revealed in March.

