German WPC specialist Naturinform engages experienced export director and manager (FOTO)
Redwitz a.d. Rodach (ots) - German WPC (Wood-Polymer-Composite) specialist
Naturinform increases its international business and further expands its market
presence. By engaging Edward Robinson as the Director of International Business
Development, the enterprise relies on an experienced industry specialist in
order to strategically advance its export business even more. A native of
England, Robinson boasts with nearly 20 years of experience in the European
composites industry, recently holding the same leading position at UPM-Profi.
"Our sustainable wood composite material profiles have become increasingly
popular around the globe. The great interest international visitors showed to
our products at the world's leading trade fair BAU in January confirms that our
opportunities in the global market are substantial. With Edward Robinson, we won
over a proven expert who will support us in our efforts to further expand our
export activities", says Horst Walther, Managing Partner of Naturinform.
Naturinform increases its international business and further expands its market
presence. By engaging Edward Robinson as the Director of International Business
Development, the enterprise relies on an experienced industry specialist in
order to strategically advance its export business even more. A native of
England, Robinson boasts with nearly 20 years of experience in the European
composites industry, recently holding the same leading position at UPM-Profi.
"Our sustainable wood composite material profiles have become increasingly
popular around the globe. The great interest international visitors showed to
our products at the world's leading trade fair BAU in January confirms that our
opportunities in the global market are substantial. With Edward Robinson, we won
over a proven expert who will support us in our efforts to further expand our
export activities", says Horst Walther, Managing Partner of Naturinform.
In addition to that, Yves Houbrechts joined Edward Robinson's team as the Sales
Manager for the Netherlands and Belgium region. Houbrechts also has profound
experience in the composite materials market and will make significant
contributions to strengthen Naturinform's presence in these markets.
According to Horst Walther, this internationalisation is a key strategy for
future growth of the enterprise: "By integrating UPM products and expanding our
own product series for co-extruded decking boards, we are laying the groundwork
for permanently consolidating our position in the international market and
opening up new business opportunities."
Managing Director Pia Hobeck underlines the importance of innovation, product
diversity and sustainability for their corporate strategy: "As a leading
provider of WPC solutions with environment-friendly and versatile products, we
will remain true to our strategy of inspiring even foreign markets and thus
successfully growing in the long run."
http://www.naturinform.com
Contact:
PR I KOMMUNIKATION
mailto:info@heinrich-renz.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176682/5968370
OTS: Naturinform GmbH
Manager for the Netherlands and Belgium region. Houbrechts also has profound
experience in the composite materials market and will make significant
contributions to strengthen Naturinform's presence in these markets.
According to Horst Walther, this internationalisation is a key strategy for
future growth of the enterprise: "By integrating UPM products and expanding our
own product series for co-extruded decking boards, we are laying the groundwork
for permanently consolidating our position in the international market and
opening up new business opportunities."
Managing Director Pia Hobeck underlines the importance of innovation, product
diversity and sustainability for their corporate strategy: "As a leading
provider of WPC solutions with environment-friendly and versatile products, we
will remain true to our strategy of inspiring even foreign markets and thus
successfully growing in the long run."
http://www.naturinform.com
Contact:
PR I KOMMUNIKATION
mailto:info@heinrich-renz.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176682/5968370
OTS: Naturinform GmbH
Autor folgen