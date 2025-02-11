German WPC specialist Naturinform engages experienced export director and manager (FOTO)

Redwitz a.d. Rodach (ots) - German WPC (Wood-Polymer-Composite) specialist

Naturinform increases its international business and further expands its market

presence. By engaging Edward Robinson as the Director of International Business

Development, the enterprise relies on an experienced industry specialist in

order to strategically advance its export business even more. A native of

England, Robinson boasts with nearly 20 years of experience in the European

composites industry, recently holding the same leading position at UPM-Profi.



"Our sustainable wood composite material profiles have become increasingly

popular around the globe. The great interest international visitors showed to

our products at the world's leading trade fair BAU in January confirms that our

opportunities in the global market are substantial. With Edward Robinson, we won

over a proven expert who will support us in our efforts to further expand our

export activities", says Horst Walther, Managing Partner of Naturinform.







Manager for the Netherlands and Belgium region. Houbrechts also has profound

experience in the composite materials market and will make significant

contributions to strengthen Naturinform's presence in these markets.



According to Horst Walther, this internationalisation is a key strategy for

future growth of the enterprise: "By integrating UPM products and expanding our

own product series for co-extruded decking boards, we are laying the groundwork

for permanently consolidating our position in the international market and

opening up new business opportunities."



Managing Director Pia Hobeck underlines the importance of innovation, product

diversity and sustainability for their corporate strategy: "As a leading

provider of WPC solutions with environment-friendly and versatile products, we

will remain true to our strategy of inspiring even foreign markets and thus

successfully growing in the long run."



