    German WPC specialist Naturinform engages experienced export director and manager (FOTO)

    Redwitz a.d. Rodach (ots) - German WPC (Wood-Polymer-Composite) specialist
    Naturinform increases its international business and further expands its market
    presence. By engaging Edward Robinson as the Director of International Business
    Development, the enterprise relies on an experienced industry specialist in
    order to strategically advance its export business even more. A native of
    England, Robinson boasts with nearly 20 years of experience in the European
    composites industry, recently holding the same leading position at UPM-Profi.

    "Our sustainable wood composite material profiles have become increasingly
    popular around the globe. The great interest international visitors showed to
    our products at the world's leading trade fair BAU in January confirms that our
    opportunities in the global market are substantial. With Edward Robinson, we won
    over a proven expert who will support us in our efforts to further expand our
    export activities", says Horst Walther, Managing Partner of Naturinform.

    In addition to that, Yves Houbrechts joined Edward Robinson's team as the Sales
    Manager for the Netherlands and Belgium region. Houbrechts also has profound
    experience in the composite materials market and will make significant
    contributions to strengthen Naturinform's presence in these markets.

    According to Horst Walther, this internationalisation is a key strategy for
    future growth of the enterprise: "By integrating UPM products and expanding our
    own product series for co-extruded decking boards, we are laying the groundwork
    for permanently consolidating our position in the international market and
    opening up new business opportunities."

    Managing Director Pia Hobeck underlines the importance of innovation, product
    diversity and sustainability for their corporate strategy: "As a leading
    provider of WPC solutions with environment-friendly and versatile products, we
    will remain true to our strategy of inspiring even foreign markets and thus
    successfully growing in the long run."

    http://www.naturinform.com

