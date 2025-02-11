The dairy sector launches new outreach actions in the markets of Belgium and Spain until 2027 (FOTO)

Madrid (ots) - The promotional campaign " Count on European dairy products

(https://cuentaconloslacteos.eu/) ", promoted by the Interprofessional Dairy

Organisation (InLac) with support from the EU, concludes its three-year journey

with great advances in dissemination, achieving more than 500 million impacts

among potential consumers in Belgium and Spain. In addition, the European Union

will allow the continuity of activities by authorizing a new campaign for the

next three years, which InLac will execute until 2027, with a budget of about

2.7 million euros.



The " Count on European dairy products " campaign started in March 2022 and has

since made it possible to promote a wide range of actions in communication,

advertising and at the point of sale, showing the positive values associated

with this type of food from a nutritional and environmental point of view.





At an event held in Madrid to present the main data of the campaign, thepresident of InLac, Javier Roza , has valued the wide range of actions developedwithin the framework of this innovative promotional campaign, highlighting howEuropean livestock farmers, cooperatives and industries contribute to mitigatingclimate change, conserving biodiversity, to fight against rural depopulation orto promote rural economy and employment and encourage innovation.Another of the strengths of this campaign has been the communication of thehealthy properties of dairy products, within the framework of a rich, healthy,varied and balanced diet.The managing director of InLac, Nuria María Arribas , has given an account ofthe main data obtained thanks to this campaign, which she has described as"historic". Thus, within the scope of the Communication Office and online,during this period 33 press releases have been disseminated that have allowedthe publication of more than 1,139 articles and 300 million impacts . Meanwhile,a hundred Belgian and Spanish influencers made nearly 300,000 interactions onsocial networks and 26 million views possible.Brussels hosted three discussion forums (one each year) to address key aspectsof the sustainability of the dairy sector, attracting all the attention of EUauthorities, experts and the media.An outdoor campaign in Belgium and Spain managed to combine creativity andvisual impact. In Belgium, four trams were vinylized. In addition, 18personalised urban furniture and 100 promotional posters were added in bicycleparking lots, while in Spain 45 buses were vinyled with the image of dairyfoods, "reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and achieving widevisibility in both countries, obtaining more than 200 million contacts in justthree years", pointed out the managing director."These are just a few examples. We have largely met the objectives we initiallyset ourselves and we can feel very proud of what we have achieved and encouragedto continue working along the same lines," said the managing director , afterannouncing that the EU will allow the continuity of activities by authorising anew campaign for the next three years in Belgium and Spain, which InLac will rununtil 2027."We have managed to communicate in a decisive way that dairy products are afundamental food group in a healthy eating pattern. We have also promoted therecommendation of consuming at least 3 dairy products a day throughout life,within a sufficient, varied, balanced and adequate diet, for greater health andquality of life," said the prestigious professor of Pediatrics, Rosaura Leis .Josu Gallego , technical director of Ikerfel, explained that the campaign hasmanaged to strengthen the image of dairy products and the sector by shieldingthem from the "growing noise" of fake news. Gallego has noted progress inseveral of the parameters analysed, but also that "there is work to be donebecause the defence of the sector must not let its guard down; we are not immuneto attacks from outside."Contact:Ginés Menamailto:gines.mena@thetacticsgroup.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165454/5968428OTS: Cuenta con los productos lácteos europeos