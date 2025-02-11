The dairy sector launches new outreach actions in the markets of Belgium and Spain until 2027 (FOTO)
Madrid (ots) - The promotional campaign " Count on European dairy products
(https://cuentaconloslacteos.eu/) ", promoted by the Interprofessional Dairy
Organisation (InLac) with support from the EU, concludes its three-year journey
with great advances in dissemination, achieving more than 500 million impacts
among potential consumers in Belgium and Spain. In addition, the European Union
will allow the continuity of activities by authorizing a new campaign for the
next three years, which InLac will execute until 2027, with a budget of about
2.7 million euros.
The " Count on European dairy products " campaign started in March 2022 and has
since made it possible to promote a wide range of actions in communication,
advertising and at the point of sale, showing the positive values associated
with this type of food from a nutritional and environmental point of view.
(https://cuentaconloslacteos.eu/) ", promoted by the Interprofessional Dairy
Organisation (InLac) with support from the EU, concludes its three-year journey
with great advances in dissemination, achieving more than 500 million impacts
among potential consumers in Belgium and Spain. In addition, the European Union
will allow the continuity of activities by authorizing a new campaign for the
next three years, which InLac will execute until 2027, with a budget of about
2.7 million euros.
The " Count on European dairy products " campaign started in March 2022 and has
since made it possible to promote a wide range of actions in communication,
advertising and at the point of sale, showing the positive values associated
with this type of food from a nutritional and environmental point of view.
At an event held in Madrid to present the main data of the campaign, the
president of InLac, Javier Roza , has valued the wide range of actions developed
within the framework of this innovative promotional campaign, highlighting how
European livestock farmers, cooperatives and industries contribute to mitigating
climate change, conserving biodiversity, to fight against rural depopulation or
to promote rural economy and employment and encourage innovation.
Another of the strengths of this campaign has been the communication of the
healthy properties of dairy products, within the framework of a rich, healthy,
varied and balanced diet.
The managing director of InLac, Nuria María Arribas , has given an account of
the main data obtained thanks to this campaign, which she has described as
"historic". Thus, within the scope of the Communication Office and online,
during this period 33 press releases have been disseminated that have allowed
the publication of more than 1,139 articles and 300 million impacts . Meanwhile,
a hundred Belgian and Spanish influencers made nearly 300,000 interactions on
social networks and 26 million views possible.
Brussels hosted three discussion forums (one each year) to address key aspects
of the sustainability of the dairy sector, attracting all the attention of EU
authorities, experts and the media.
An outdoor campaign in Belgium and Spain managed to combine creativity and
visual impact. In Belgium, four trams were vinylized. In addition, 18
personalised urban furniture and 100 promotional posters were added in bicycle
parking lots, while in Spain 45 buses were vinyled with the image of dairy
foods, "reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and achieving wide
visibility in both countries, obtaining more than 200 million contacts in just
three years", pointed out the managing director.
"These are just a few examples. We have largely met the objectives we initially
set ourselves and we can feel very proud of what we have achieved and encouraged
to continue working along the same lines," said the managing director , after
announcing that the EU will allow the continuity of activities by authorising a
new campaign for the next three years in Belgium and Spain, which InLac will run
until 2027.
"We have managed to communicate in a decisive way that dairy products are a
fundamental food group in a healthy eating pattern. We have also promoted the
recommendation of consuming at least 3 dairy products a day throughout life,
within a sufficient, varied, balanced and adequate diet, for greater health and
quality of life," said the prestigious professor of Pediatrics, Rosaura Leis .
Josu Gallego , technical director of Ikerfel, explained that the campaign has
managed to strengthen the image of dairy products and the sector by shielding
them from the "growing noise" of fake news. Gallego has noted progress in
several of the parameters analysed, but also that "there is work to be done
because the defence of the sector must not let its guard down; we are not immune
to attacks from outside."
Contact:
Ginés Mena
mailto:gines.mena@thetacticsgroup.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165454/5968428
OTS: Cuenta con los productos lácteos europeos
president of InLac, Javier Roza , has valued the wide range of actions developed
within the framework of this innovative promotional campaign, highlighting how
European livestock farmers, cooperatives and industries contribute to mitigating
climate change, conserving biodiversity, to fight against rural depopulation or
to promote rural economy and employment and encourage innovation.
Another of the strengths of this campaign has been the communication of the
healthy properties of dairy products, within the framework of a rich, healthy,
varied and balanced diet.
The managing director of InLac, Nuria María Arribas , has given an account of
the main data obtained thanks to this campaign, which she has described as
"historic". Thus, within the scope of the Communication Office and online,
during this period 33 press releases have been disseminated that have allowed
the publication of more than 1,139 articles and 300 million impacts . Meanwhile,
a hundred Belgian and Spanish influencers made nearly 300,000 interactions on
social networks and 26 million views possible.
Brussels hosted three discussion forums (one each year) to address key aspects
of the sustainability of the dairy sector, attracting all the attention of EU
authorities, experts and the media.
An outdoor campaign in Belgium and Spain managed to combine creativity and
visual impact. In Belgium, four trams were vinylized. In addition, 18
personalised urban furniture and 100 promotional posters were added in bicycle
parking lots, while in Spain 45 buses were vinyled with the image of dairy
foods, "reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and achieving wide
visibility in both countries, obtaining more than 200 million contacts in just
three years", pointed out the managing director.
"These are just a few examples. We have largely met the objectives we initially
set ourselves and we can feel very proud of what we have achieved and encouraged
to continue working along the same lines," said the managing director , after
announcing that the EU will allow the continuity of activities by authorising a
new campaign for the next three years in Belgium and Spain, which InLac will run
until 2027.
"We have managed to communicate in a decisive way that dairy products are a
fundamental food group in a healthy eating pattern. We have also promoted the
recommendation of consuming at least 3 dairy products a day throughout life,
within a sufficient, varied, balanced and adequate diet, for greater health and
quality of life," said the prestigious professor of Pediatrics, Rosaura Leis .
Josu Gallego , technical director of Ikerfel, explained that the campaign has
managed to strengthen the image of dairy products and the sector by shielding
them from the "growing noise" of fake news. Gallego has noted progress in
several of the parameters analysed, but also that "there is work to be done
because the defence of the sector must not let its guard down; we are not immune
to attacks from outside."
Contact:
Ginés Mena
mailto:gines.mena@thetacticsgroup.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165454/5968428
OTS: Cuenta con los productos lácteos europeos
Autor folgen