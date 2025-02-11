Besonders beachtet!
Fidelity National Information Services - Aktie im Rampenlicht - 11.02.2025
Mit einer Performance von -8,55 % musste die Fidelity National Information Services Aktie an diesem Handelstag, bisher deutliche Verluste hinnehmen.
Mit dem heutigen Kursrückgang setzt sich der Abwärtstrend der letzten Monate fort. Aktionäre von Fidelity National Information Services mussten in den letzten drei Monaten Verluste von -2,39 % hinnehmen.
Der S&P 500 hingegen, ist weniger volatil und hat sich heute nur um -0,24 % geändert.
