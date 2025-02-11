    Besonders beachtet!

    Fidelity National Information Services - Aktie im Rampenlicht - 11.02.2025

    Besonders beachtet! - Fidelity National Information Services - Aktie im Rampenlicht - 11.02.2025
    Foto: zz/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx - picture alliance

    Mit einer Performance von -8,55 % musste die Fidelity National Information Services Aktie an diesem Handelstag, bisher deutliche Verluste hinnehmen.

    Mit dem heutigen Kursrückgang setzt sich der Abwärtstrend der letzten Monate fort. Aktionäre von Fidelity National Information Services mussten in den letzten drei Monaten Verluste von -2,39 % hinnehmen.

    Der S&P 500 hingegen, ist weniger volatil und hat sich heute nur um -0,24 % geändert.

    FIS Reports Full-Year 2024 Results and 2025 Outlook Confirms Accelerating Momentum


    FIS (NYSE:FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results. “2024 was a year of positive momentum for FIS. We successfully completed the Worldpay separation, and made significant progress …

    FIS Partners with Affirm to Bring Integrated Pay-Over-Time Capabilities Directly to Debit Issuing Banking Clients and Their Cardholders


    FIS (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today announced a new strategic partnership with Affirm, (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that can empower consumers and help merchants drive growth, making Affirm its integrated …


    Fidelity National Information Services

    -9,18 %
    -2,73 %
    +2,06 %
    -6,53 %
    +33,28 %
    -22,51 %
    -44,68 %
    +32,36 %
    +131,43 %
    ISIN:US31620M1062WKN:A0H1FP






