ADS-TEC Energy: 2024 Earnings Surge & Strategic Growth Plan Announced
2024 marked a transformative year, with our first positive gross profit, substantial revenue growth, and strategic expansions, setting the stage for a promising future.
- Significant earnings improvement in 2024, achieving positive gross profit for the first time despite market volatility.
- Revenue growth with a slight increase in sales compared to 2023, and service division revenue grew by approximately 180%.
- Expansion in the North American market, including a strategic partnership with Parkland Corporation to install ultra-fast charging stations.
- Business expansion into turnkey solutions for infrastructure projects, aiming for recurring revenue streams.
- Customer base grew by more than 200%, from 18 to 55 international clients, with significant growth in the U.S. market.
- Ended 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of approximately €22.7 million, expecting further revenue realization in 2025.
