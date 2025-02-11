ADS-TEC Energy: 2024 Earnings Surge & Strategic Growth Plan Announced

Significant earnings improvement in 2024, achieving positive gross profit for the first time despite market volatility.

Revenue growth with a slight increase in sales compared to 2023, and service division revenue grew by approximately 180%.

Expansion in the North American market, including a strategic partnership with Parkland Corporation to install ultra-fast charging stations.

Business expansion into turnkey solutions for infrastructure projects, aiming for recurring revenue streams.

Customer base grew by more than 200%, from 18 to 55 international clients, with significant growth in the U.S. market.

Ended 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of approximately €22.7 million, expecting further revenue realization in 2025.

