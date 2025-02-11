Salzgitter's 2024 EBITDA Surpasses Forecasts; 2025 Outlook Confirmed

Salzgitter Group reported external sales of €10.0 billion and EBITDA of €445 million for the financial year 2024, both figures showing a decline from 2023.

The company experienced a pre-tax loss of €-296 million in 2024, compared to a pre-tax profit of €238 million in 2023.

A significant contribution of €184 million from Aurubis AG was noted, alongside €278 million in impairment expenses and €128 million in restructuring costs.

For 2025, Salzgitter anticipates sales between €9.5 billion and €10.0 billion, with EBITDA projected between €350 million and €550 million.

The pre-tax result for 2025 is expected to range from €-100 million to €+100 million, with a year-on-year increase in return on capital employed (ROCE).

Detailed financial statements for 2024 will be published on March 21, 2025.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Salzgitter is on 21.03.2025.

The price of Salzgitter at the time of the news was 18,140EUR and was down -3,05 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,450EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,71 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.724,90PKT (+0,21 %).





