Cherry SE: 2024 Figures Fall Short of Forecast

Cherry SE's preliminary figures for the financial year 2024 indicate lower performance than previously forecasted.

Group revenue is expected to be around EUR 110 million, down from the forecast of EUR 120 million.

The adjusted Group EBITDA margin is projected to be around -2%, compared to the earlier forecast of around 3%.

The decline in revenue has resulted in a decrease in the adjusted EBITDA margin, as costs could not be reduced proportionately.

Management anticipates impairments on fixed and current assets due to the annual results falling short of expectations.

The announcement was made by Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Executive Board, in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The next important date, Preliminary results for the fiscal year 2024., at Cherry is on 27.02.2025.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 1,0280EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous day.





