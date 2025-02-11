Cherry's 2024 Results Fall Short, Eyes on 2025 Growth
Cherry SE's 2024 financial outlook is below par, with revenue and margins missing targets. Despite challenges, progress in peripherals and digital health offers hope as the company refocuses for 2025.
Foto: Cherry SE
- Cherry SE's 2024 annual revenue is below expectations, forecasted at around EUR 110 million instead of EUR 120 million.
- The adjusted Group EBITDA margin is expected to be -2%, missing the forecast of around 3%.
- Challenges include lack of competitiveness in the switch business and underperformance in the American market.
- Significant progress in the Peripherals division includes drying out the gray market and increasing street prices by over 50%.
- The Digital Health & Solutions segment achieved over 30% year-on-year sales growth.
- Cherry SE plans to focus on internal realignment and cost management for sustainable growth in 2025.
The next important date, Preliminary results for the fiscal year 2024., at Cherry is on 27.02.2025.
