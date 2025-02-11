    21 Aufrufe 21 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Cherry's 2024 Results Fall Short, Eyes on 2025 Growth

    Cherry SE's 2024 financial outlook is below par, with revenue and margins missing targets. Despite challenges, progress in peripherals and digital health offers hope as the company refocuses for 2025.

    Cherry's 2024 Results Fall Short, Eyes on 2025 Growth
    Foto: Cherry SE
    • Cherry SE's 2024 annual revenue is below expectations, forecasted at around EUR 110 million instead of EUR 120 million.
    • The adjusted Group EBITDA margin is expected to be -2%, missing the forecast of around 3%.
    • Challenges include lack of competitiveness in the switch business and underperformance in the American market.
    • Significant progress in the Peripherals division includes drying out the gray market and increasing street prices by over 50%.
    • The Digital Health & Solutions segment achieved over 30% year-on-year sales growth.
    • Cherry SE plans to focus on internal realignment and cost management for sustainable growth in 2025.

    The next important date, Preliminary results for the fiscal year 2024., at Cherry is on 27.02.2025.


    Cherry

    -7,67 %
    +7,41 %
    +14,81 %
    +75,13 %
    -49,70 %
    -95,19 %
    -97,03 %
    ISIN:DE000A3CRRN9WKN:A3CRRN





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Cherry's 2024 Results Fall Short, Eyes on 2025 Growth Cherry SE's 2024 financial outlook is below par, with revenue and margins missing targets. Despite challenges, progress in peripherals and digital health offers hope as the company refocuses for 2025.