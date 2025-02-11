Cherry SE Boosts Transparency, Drops Quarterly Forecasts

Cherry SE will discontinue quarterly forecasts starting in 2025, focusing instead on a reliable full-year outlook.

The decision is influenced by market volatility, political factors, and potential U.S. import tariffs on goods from China.

The company commits to providing regular updates on business performance and key metrics throughout 2025.

Cherry SE will report preliminary figures for Q4 and the 2024 financial year on February 27, 2025.

CEO Oliver Kaltner emphasizes the need for business performance to align with market conditions, making quarterly forecasts unreliable.

Cherry SE is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for various applications, with operational headquarters in Bavaria and production facilities in multiple countries.

The next important date, Preliminary results for the fiscal year 2024., at Cherry is on 27.02.2025.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,9030EUR and was down -12,29 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,9000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,33 % since publication.





