Cherry SE Boosts Transparency, Drops Quarterly Forecasts
Cherry SE is halting quarterly forecasts in 2025, opting for a stable annual outlook amid market uncertainties, political influences, and potential U.S. tariffs, while ensuring regular performance updates.
Foto: Cherry SE
- Cherry SE will discontinue quarterly forecasts starting in 2025, focusing instead on a reliable full-year outlook.
- The decision is influenced by market volatility, political factors, and potential U.S. import tariffs on goods from China.
- The company commits to providing regular updates on business performance and key metrics throughout 2025.
- Cherry SE will report preliminary figures for Q4 and the 2024 financial year on February 27, 2025.
- CEO Oliver Kaltner emphasizes the need for business performance to align with market conditions, making quarterly forecasts unreliable.
- Cherry SE is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for various applications, with operational headquarters in Bavaria and production facilities in multiple countries.
